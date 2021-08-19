Hot Wheels Unveil 2020 Legends Tour Winner

The hunt for the next die-cast worthy Hot Wheels fan car continues on August 26 via a livestream event with the sixth North American stop of the 2021 Legends Tour. To celebrate, Hot Wheels will debut the 2020 Legends Tour-winning 1970 Pontiac Trans Am 1:64 die-cast toy car, which will soon be available for sale on Walmart shelves around the world.

Built by Riley Stair of Sacramento, California, the 2020 Legends Tour winner was chosen from thousands of cars entered across 14 stops throughout Europe, Latin America, Asia and North America for its true representation of Hot Wheels’ passion for creativity, authenticity and garage spirit.

While the competition has changed, the winning criteria remains the same for the 2021 Hot Wheels Legends Tour, with an expert panel of judges – Pro Stock racer Alex Laughlin, Speed Society’s Bryan Cole, Hot Wheels designers Steve Vandervate and Dwayne Vance , along with Hot Wheels Legends Tour co-host and professional racecar driver Collete Davis – ensuring only the best of the best move forward.

“This is only the third time Hot Wheels has immortalized a Legends Tour winner as a die-cast toy vehicle,” said Ted Wu, Global Head of Design for Hot Wheels. “Out of tens of thousands of entries last year and months of work by the Hot Wheels design team, I’m confident we’ve made the perfect 1:64 scale die-cast of the 2020-winning 1970 Trans Am.”

As in previous events, the August 26 livestream winner will advance to the Semi-Finals later this year and then possibly the Global Grand Finale for a chance to have his or her passion project inducted into the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends and immortalized as the next 1:64 die-cast toy sold in Walmart stores around the world. To date, North American winners include: a 1968 Mercedes Benz 250S from Penticton, British Columbia, Canada; a custom aluminum racer named “Lulu” from Santa Fe, New Mexico; the 1969 Daytona Charger Superbird “Scraptona” from Macob, Michigan; the Miami-winning 1929 “Loosie” Ford Model A; and a 1975 Opel Manta from Garden City, Michigan, which is the most recent winner from a stop near Detroit.

This livestream event will take place starting at 5:00 p.m. PDT/ 8:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, August 26. For more information, visit the Hot Wheels Facebook page HERE .

Upcoming Tour Dates include:

September 18: In-Person Event in Houston, Texas

In-Person Event in Houston, Texas October 9: In-Person Event & Social Coverage from El Segundo, California

In-Person Event & Social Coverage from El Segundo, California October 28: Global Virtual Livestream Semi-Finals #1

Global Virtual Livestream Semi-Finals #1 November 4: Global Virtual Livestream Semi-Finals #2

Global Virtual Livestream Semi-Finals #2 November 13: Global Grand Finale In-Person Event & Livestream (Location TBD)

Fans may register their cars for one of the upcoming virtual and in-person events or learn more about the Hot Wheels™ Legends Tour by visiting HERE .

To check out the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends, visit HERE .

