Governor Andrew M. Cuomo Resignation

360 Magazine

By: Emily Bunn

Amidst searing scandal, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has resigned. Many have supported this decision after Cuomo’s many scandals came to light. First there were sexual harassment allegations, then a report exposed the Governor’s use of state resources to aid in the writing of his memoir. Cuomo was also pinned for undercounted nursing home related deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic. After that, tragically, even more sexual harassment charges against Cuomo were reported. The investigation in these charges has now been concluded to determine that he did sexual harass multiple women, violating state and federal law. Politically ostracized and facing the grim reality of impeachment, Gov. Cuomo decided to resign on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio remarked on Cuomo’s circumstance in a statement: “It is beyond clear that Andrew Cuomo is not fit to hold office and can no longer serve as Governor. He must resign, and if he continues to resist and attack the investigators who did their jobs, he should be impeached immediately.” Many politicos in New York have also agreed with Cuomo’s departure. Hakeem Jeffries, Gregory Meeks and Tom Suozzi issued a joint statement saying, “the time is right” for Cuomo to resign.

After this statement was issues, each of New York’s 19 congressional Democrats called for their governor to resign. A lawyer for two of Cuomo’s sexual harassment accusers, Alyssa McGrath and Virginia Limmiatis, added: “My clients feel both vindicated and relieved that Cuomo will no longer be in a position of power over anyone. Taking things a step further, some Democratic lawmakers are requesting for Cuomo to be impeached. The governor is currently the subject of an impeach inquiry in the state assembly, reports The Hill.

Taking this place is current lieutenant governor and Buffalo native, Dem. Kathy Hochul. In 2011, Hochul ran for a congressional seat in a special election, in a Republican leaning district between Buffalo and Rochester, NY. Hochul ran against Rep. Jane Corwin at the time and won by 47% of the vote. She held the seat until 2012. In 2015, she became the lieutenant governor and before that, spent more than a decade on the Hamburgh Town Board. Now, Hochul looks to set up into the political arena. Hochul, 62,  is set to become the first female governor of the state of New York.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HGFxQ_0bONtdvb00
Illustration by Alex Bogdan for use by 360 MagazineAlex Bogdan

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_4ec2a31d6dee8a83e774b66d632f2c59.blob

360 is an innovative fashion, lifestyle and culture magazine. We will introduce cutting edge brands, entities and trends to tastemakers within their respective communities. Our founding members have over 30 years of collective experience both as notable talent and uber professionals, within the fashion, music, art, design and entertainment sphere. 360 represents more than just a magazine comprised of journalists; we embody the movement of social awareness and progressive change. We are a LGBTQ and POC inclusive publication. The magazine portrays a contemporary look and appeal through high standards for quality art and content. 360’s content appeals to a broad community of readers because our content is entertaining, newsworthy, and thought-provoking. No magazine like it is available today. We strive to showcase the talents of racially and sexually diverse creators across all forms of media.

Los Angeles, CA
91 followers
Loading

More from 360 Magazine

BIG30 × Back Seat Of The Rolls Truck

Rising Memphis rapper BIG30 returns with his relentless new single “Back Seat of the Rolls Truck.” Laced with his cutthroat bars and vivid recollections from his life in the trenches, the track is a reminder of 30’s status as one of street rap’s newest stars. The track is available now at all digital retailers HERE.Read full story

Speech AI Company Sonantic Gives Val Kilmer His Voice Back

Revolutionary advancements in AI voice technology giveKilmerthe ability to perform again after suffering side effects from throat cancer. Sonantic, a UK-based startup leading the charge on emotional text-to-speech technology, has created a voice model for actor Val Kilmer, who was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015 and has since undergone a tracheotomy procedure. The award-winning actor, whose Hollywood career has spanned nearly four decades, has difficulty communicating in a voice that is easily recognized or understood by fans. The AI-generated voice model, which was developed by utilizing clips of Kilmer’s voice prior to his illness, can be heard in a demo video that was created in close collaboration with the actor.Read full story

TOBi × Woah

Today, winner of the 2021 Juno Award for Best Rap Recording of the Year, Canada-raised/Nigeria-born TOBi and fellow Canadian rapper Jazz Cartier released new single “Woah.” Listen HERE.Read full story

A Hip-Hop Master Class Featuring Black Thought

Bringing the culture to some of the world’s most hallowed halls, Black Thought will host “School of Thought: A Hip-Hop Master Class Featuring Black Thought” at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute (WMI) October 25-28, 2021. This will be the second installment of his free workshop series in partnership with the Hall. The program welcomes 10 finalist applicants aged 18-35 to participate in a multi-day master class led by the legendary MC for GRAMMY Award-winning platinum-certified hip-hop luminaries. The Roots as he dispenses invaluable knowledge when it comes to spitting bars and industry game.Read full story

Kuttem Reese – Industry Music

KUTTEM REESE GOES HARD ON NEW SINGLE INDUSTRY MUSIC. Riding high with millions of streams and widespread acclaim, Kuttem Reese’s breakout summer continues. The buzzing Orlando rapper unleashes his latest single Industry Music today. The song will be included in the upcoming Madden NFL 22 video game soundtrack album.Read full story

Madonna × Warner Music Group

Madonna and Warner Music Group Announce Milestone, Career-Spanning Partnership. Landmark, Multi-Year Catalog Series to Launch Next Year. 2022 Will Mark 40th Anniversary of Madonna’s Recording Debut.Read full story

Avengers #750

This November, Marvel Comics proudly presents the 750th issue of AVENGERS, and it promises to be one for the ages! Continuing Jason Aaron’s Marvel Universe-shaping run, AVENGERS #750 will be a 96-page milestone issue consisting of multiple game changing stories by an all-star lineup of artists including Carlos Pacheco, Aaron Kuder, Ed McGuinness, and Javier Garrón. The giant-sized epic will be packed with revelations and jaw dropping moments, including the introduction of THE MULTIVERSAL MASTERS OF EVIL, the deadly new group of villains fans met in this year’s FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: AVENGERS/HULK #1!Read full story

Interview With Radhia Gleis

From Jonestown to the Manson Family, we as a society have been obsessed with the inner workings of cults. Every few years a new documentary explores the secret lives of a society of people much different than ours. But it’s not very often that you meet someone that doesn’t just explore what crimes a cult committed, but how a cult is formed. This is what Radhia Gleis, an ex-member of the Buddhafield Cult, attempted to do in her most recent book: The Followers, Holy Hell and the Disciples of Narcissistic Leaders. I got the privilege to interview Gleis about the book and her experiences.Read full story

Suni Lee Wins Full Set At The 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Women’s artistic gymnastics was at the forefront at the Summer Olympics once again this year in Tokyo. Artistic gymnastics is a highly competitive, technical sport that takes a lifetime to perfect. The sport garners millions of viewers worldwide each Olympics, and marketing teams use the sport as one of the faces of the games. Artistic gymnastics has become one of, if not the, most popular sport each Olympics.Read full story
Chicago, IL

Roseland Community Hospital Serves Chicago’s South Side

With a rich and storied history in the Greater Roseland Area, Roseland Community Hospital demonstrates a stellar example of a community hospital that is both owned and operated by the people that it serves.Read full story
1 comments

Top Hotels In Shanghai

As global travels begins to reopens, the world looks finally leave the confines of their homes. For those who are especially adventurous and looking to take a once-in-a-lifetime voyage, consider Shanghai. Shanghai has a wealth of tourist attractions – like the – as well as delicious cuisine, a lively culture, and beautiful views. For those looking to visit, after your long flight across the world, relax into the clean, cushioned beds and enjoy amazing amenities as these top boutique hotels in Shanghai. All of these hotels are centrally located, so travelers can enjoy all that the city has to offer right outside the lobby.Read full story

Athletes For Care Supports Mental Health In Professional Sport

Olympians and Professional Athletes are setting new standards for personal care and well-being to protect their mental health, disrupting intense pressure and expectation. Athletes for CARE (“A4C” or the “Organization”) is a nonprofit organization working since 2017 with current and former athletes to address the long term impact of the mental and physical toll a career in sport takes on athletes. A4C advocates for the removal of stigmas surrounding mental health and personal well-being in sport, as well as for treatment options. A4C applauds and supports the challenging decisions made by Olympic athletes like Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka in the past weeks to protect their mental health and well-being. Their outspoken bravery sets a precedent encouraging others to reinforce that no athlete must suffer alone in silence on, or after leaving, the world stage.Read full story

The Rimac Nevera

RIMAC NEVERAIS THE WORLD’S FASTEST ACCELERATING PRODUCTION CAR. While on its way to its American debut at ‘The Quail: A Motorsports Gathering’ in California, the Rimac Nevera made a quick stop at the drag strip at Famoso Raceway. Back in June, it set the unofficial world record for the fastest accelerating production car but now, with Famoso Raceway officials and the experts from DragTimes, it was time to do it again.Read full story

Hirschvogel At IAA Mobility In Munich

The automotive industry is in a state of upheaval. The demands on mobility are changing. This is a development that Hirschvogel, as a global automotive supplier, is actively addressing. Jörg Rückauf, who has been CEO of the Group since July 1 and who will assume responsibility for Future Business, says: “The mobility industry is undergoing a transformation. We want to take advantage of the resulting opportunities and help shape the change together with our customers.”Read full story
Monterey, CA

Bugatti Bollide And Chiron Super Sport

Bugatti introduced the brand’s two newest hyper sports cars to customers and enthusiasts during the biggest automotive event of the year. In true Bugatti fashion, the historic French luxury marque made headlines this past weekend at The Quail in Monterey, California, with the North American debut of not one, but two new hyper sports cars–the Chiron Super Sport and the track-focused Bolide.Read full story
Chicago, IL

Prince Nikolaus × National Hellenic Museum

A unique and profound photography exhibit by HRH Prince Nikolaos of Greece and Denmark will make its world premiere at the National Hellenic Museum (NHM) in Chicago as it reopens in September. Resilience is an exhibition of 20 works of photographic art – among them 19 never-before shown and one exhibited in London earlier this year – that will be previewed at the NHM Saturday, Sept. 25.Read full story

Kruse GWS Auctions September 2021

ELVIS PRESLEY’S FAMOUS MADISON SQUARE GARDEN EYELET JUMPSUIT AND CAPE – IS HEADING TO THE AUCTION BLOCK AS PART OF AN UNPRECEDENTED COLLECTION OF RARE & ICONIC MEMORABILIA. The Artifacts of Hollywood & Music Auction Includes Some of the Rarest Personal & Career Items from Elvis Presley, Les Paul, Jimi Hendrix, Marilyn Monroe, Peter Fonda, John Wayne, Steve McQueen, Ben Affleck, Jack Nicholson, Tom Hanks, Leonardo DiCaprio, Carmen Miranda, Mae West, Audrey Hepburn, Elizabeth Taylor and More.Read full story

Weinberg/Newton Gallery Awards Macarthur Fellows

WEINBERG/NEWTON GALLERY PRESENTS MACARTHUR FELLOWS WENDY EWALD AND AMALIA MESA-BAINS IN TOWARD COMMON CAUSE, A COLLABORATION WITH THE SMART MUSEUM OF ART. Weinberg/Newton Gallery (688 N. Milwaukee Ave.), a non-commercial gallery dedicated to promoting social justice causes, announced a collaboration with the Smart Museum of Art at the University of Chicago as an exhibiting gallery for a multi-venue exhibition taking place throughout 2021. Featuring the work of 29 MacArthur Fellows, Toward Common Cause: Art, Social Change, and the MacArthur Fellows Program at 40 is centered on the idea of art as a catalyst for social change. Through speculation, reflection and action, Toward Common Cause explores our current socio-political moment, in which questions of inclusion, exclusion, ownership and rights of access are constantly challenged. Extending from the exhibition’s main venue at the Smart Museum, Weinberg/Newton will present work by MacArthur fellows Wendy Ewald and Amalia Mesa-Bains, whose projects focus on Latinx migration in Chicago. Weinberg/Newton’s participation in the exhibition will run from Sept. 24 through Dec. 18.Read full story
Maine State

Maine Lobster Week

Maine Lobster Week, the State’s First Weeklong Celebration of Lobster, Invites Diners to Indulge in Maine Lobster Three Course Menus, Lobster Rolls, Lobster Pizza and much more!Read full story

Sun Valley Museum Of Art Q×A

A keystone of Ketchum’s community, the iconic Sun Valley Museum of Art (SVMoA) is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The museum is inviting the public to experience the joy of music and the arts to celebrate the momentous occasion. In past years, SVMoA has hosted 52 Grammy-Award winning artists, featured notable lecturers and visual artists, and awarded over $1 million in arts scholarships to local students and teachers. SVMoA’s Artistic Director, Kris Poole, sat down with 360 Magazine to talk about upcoming summer classes at the museum, the current BIG IDEA exhibition, and future plans for expansion.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy