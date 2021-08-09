Chrishell Stause × DSW Collection

By: Kai Yeo

“I am thrilled to partner with DSW so I can show people how to get that designer look without the designer price tag.” – Chrishell Stause on her collaboration with DSW.

We got the opportunity to celebrate Chrishell Stause and her DSW curated collection last night at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles. Decked out in the Mix No.6 Mesha Sandal from her collaboration with the brand, the Selling Sunset star was joined by celebrities and influencers including Katrina Bowden, Amanda Stanton, Ashley Wahler and more.

Guests admired the new collection at the carnival-themed cocktail party as they posed for photos at the shoe wall, played ring toss (where Chrishell saw us win a teddy bear!) and indulged in specialty cocktails and light bites. The cotton candy bar was also a fan favorite, and constantly had a line forming. The candy floss was shaped into funky animal shapes such as an elephants, unicorns, and even just fun rainbow swirls! Personally, the claw machine was the go-to hot spot. Reminiscent of carnivals and arcades, it was set up with $25–$100 gift cards and socks as consolation prizes; even if you didn’t win a gift card, you’d want to at least go home with some socks (guilty as charged).

Known for her feminine, fun, and flirty style, Chrishell ensured her curated collection was fashionable without sacrificing function– offering trendy as well as timeless options, and a touch of her signature sparkle. “I feel like we finally get to go out again and dress up. And so, I really wanted to have fun and pick colorful pieces that really reflect the summertime and just, you know, summer fun and color,” Stause told FN .

Within the collection, Stause picked a range of styles from slides to sneakers and strappy heeled sandals . The pieces are available on DSW ’s ecommerce site and in all 500 stores! The curated capsule collections consist of footwear and accessories that will bring back high wattage glamour in a big way this summer.

Chrishell Stause × DSW Collection

We also got the chance to exchange a couple of words with Chrishell herself. She talked a little bit about wanting to be comfortable and having fun in whatever she wears, especially since we haven’t been able to do much in the past year. P.S.: She is so super sweet!

Not only were we served delicious hors d’oeuvres, but there were also classic sliders and truffle fries available (who can resist a good truffle?), as well as amazing Oreo ice-cream to perfectly end the evening. And we were even gifted a Shiraleah Ombre Lucia Tote goodie bag each to go home with! Perfect for the summer and so easy to pair with everything.

Click here to purchase Chrishell’s curated pieces.

Chrishell Stause photo by Stefanie Keenan for use by 360 Magazine Stefanie Keenan