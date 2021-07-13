What's Old Is New at Spain's Fabled Lopez de Heredia

1WineDude

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zf37I_0avb7e6300
Lopez de Heredia winesJoe Roberts

Ideally, this article would begin with a preamble about visiting the historic property at Rioja’s R. Lopez de Heredia, telling you about how I ran my hands through the cobwebs and dust covering the old bottles in their “Cemetery” cellar museum, strolling in the half-light through the corridors of barrels in the late-1800s El Calado Cellar, finally taking in the sunset at the Viña Tondonia vineyards on the river Ebro.

But none of that has ever happened, so I’d be lying about all of it (unless you don’t count dreams as lying as a matter of technicality).

R. Lopez de Heredia remains the most iconic producer I’ve not visited while touring a wine region. The fact that I made it to Rioja and didn’t sneak away to see these guys is something that will haunt my days until I return there, and is a serious contender for number one on the list of reasons why I stink.

While it wasn’t on the itinerary during my jaunt to Rioja, I did manage to order and drink the stuff that Heredia churns out every chance that I could get as we tapas-crawled our way through the narrow streets of the older towns there. And that’s because Heredia, along with La Rioja Alta, S.A. (which I did happen to visit), remains the class of act of Rioja, having established their vineyards in the early 1900s and progressively achieving higher and higher volumes of awesomeness in the ensuing decades.

Now, this is the part in the feature where I’m supposed to tell you some history about Heredia, sprinkled with a few quotes from their winemaking or vineyard staff, setting the scene for the tasting notes on the wines that will follow. But we already know that I haven’t been to the place, and there’s no way in hell I’m going to regurgitate a bunch of text on their history that you could easily go and read on their website (hey, since you’re here reading this we can safely presume that you already know how to use the Internet, right?).

Instead, I will tell you that the time between when I received these Heredia samples – a ten day minimum that I normally wait before opening any wines, in order to allow the wines to recover from any shipping-induced bottle shock – and when I opened them can best be described as bitter, gnashing-of-teeth agony. And that all you really need to know about Heredia’s approach to making wine is that the white and red they sent me are just under ten and twenty years old, respectively, and at the time those were the current releases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QA8cL_0avb7e6300
1994 Lopez de HerediaJoe Roberts

In a time when the average bottle aging a wine sees is its short slumber in the back seat of your car during the trip home from the wine shop, Lopez de Heredia is either an anachronistic artifact, or a wine geek’s dream, depending on your point of view. And here I will need to quote Lopez de Heredia itself, if only because of how defiantly awesome the quote seems in a world where instant gratification isn’t hardly quick enough for most people:

Ageing wines should be seen as a pedagogic act; the wine is “educated”, and hence should never be rushed through speeded-up improvisations which would destroy the biological process which give it its character. Wines need to spend a minimum of three years in barrels to begin to manifest their “education”.

Put another way, Heredia’s Rosé (the Viña Tondonia Rosé Gran Reserva) has a recent release vintage of 2000. No,that is not a typo. You shouldn’t be too shocked at the release vintages on the wine recommendations below, then.

2003 R. Lopez de Heredia Viña Gravonia Crianza (Rioja)

100% Viura, and 100% showing why Heredia’s wines (particularly the whites) can lodge themselves firmly into love-it-or-hate-it territory. Four years in barrel give this white wine more of an off-gold hue, and more than a little oddness. Citrus, earth, wet cement, even some dried banana action… Those reared on generously fruity whites will almost certainly not feel at home here. But if you’re at all paying attention, even if you hate it you’ll instantly recognize how good it is; this is a cool and stylish character, so cool that it knows how cool it is, but doesn’t even think to dwell on it. And it will probably stay that cool for another ten years or so (I won’t know, because I drank it all already).

1994 R. Lopez de Heredia Viña Todonia Gran Reserva (Rioja)

Tempranillo (75%), Garnacho (15%), Mazuelo and Graciano (10%), which spent ten years in barrel. Tobacco leaf, dried herbs, black cherries, tart red plums, spices, cedar… It’s earthy, woody, smoky, leathery, energetic, and spectacular with chicken sausage and millet paella. To me, it was more like a night out at a fabulous high-end restaurant somehow combined simultaneously with an amazing Iron Maiden concert (I’m thinking Piece of Mind tour… or maybe Seventh Son). And it made me want to fall into a deep, Snow White-like sleep until the next vintage is ready for release.

Cheers!

This is content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_b08a243aea08271a59daddb722318cd9.blob

a.k.a. Joe Roberts. Dad, wine-writer-guy, wine critic, wine competition judge, author, bassist, free-thinker, & occasional hiney-shaker. Opening up highly-pressurized cans of whoop-a** on the wine industry since 2007. Joe is a Certified Specialist of Wine, and the author of Wine Taster’s Guide: Drink and Learn with 30 Wine Tastings.

Downingtown, PA
477 followers
Loading

More from 1WineDude

What the Wine Intelligence US COVID-19 Impact Report Says About How We're Drinking Wine Now

Wine consumption during COVIDwineindustryadvisor.com. WineIndustryAdvisor.com very recently reported on the release of a report titledWine Intelligence US COVID-19 Impact Report by Wine Intelligence, who are a group of people who issue reports (mostly about wine industry-related trends). Now, I’m reporting the report of that report to you, because apparently we’re in the Postmodern meta-meta-meta referencing stage of this particular bit of news!Read full story

Remembering a Bordeaux Legend: A Chance Meeting with the Late, Great André Lurton

I will probably be forever grateful that, when I was in Bordeaux (as amedia guest of Planet Bordeaux), and oenologist Vincent Cruège asked my group if we wanted to meet André Lurton, I insisted that we answer YES. Now passed on, at the time Lurton was 90 years young. This was a man who, apart from being a near-legend in Bordeaux winemaking, has been Mayor of Grézillac, a soldier in World War II, a Military Cross recipient, member of the Legion of Honour, a Knight of the Agricultural Order of Merit, and a collector of tanks (not steel tanks, though there are plenty of those on the property, but the kind of tanks that actually fire explosive shell rounds).Read full story

A Super Performer Among "Super Tuscans": the Wines of Italy's Argentiera Bolgheri

Despite not being able to travel quite as freely as normal yet as we come out of the pandemic lockdown, I was still able (thanks to shipped samples and the technological magic of Zoom) to enjoy the highly-regarded and highly-priced selections from Italy’s Bolgheri’s Argentiera. While named after the silver mines that once dotted their home turf in Maremma, this Tuscan producer is pretty much all gold-standard, with 95+ point scores from the conventional critics being kind of the norm for their reds.Read full story

History and Longevity: the Wines of Sella & Mosca In Sardinia

Founded in 1899 by two Piedmont businessmen, Erminio Sella and Edgardo Mosca, Sella & Mosca is one of those producers whose wines feel inextricably tied to the place in which they are made. At the time, Sella and Mosca, after the Phylloxera epidemic, ambitiously wanted to reclaim vineyards in Sardinia’s I Piani area. Now, the I Piani estate is the second largest contiguous vineyard in Italy, and still employs the cellars built in 1903.Read full story

Frapin Extra Grande Champagne Cognac Impresses - But Is It Worth the Price?

While scorching weather is upon a good deal of the USA right now, the advent of this latest batch of high temperatures actually has me reminiscing about a time a few years ago, when most of the U.S. had just crawled out from under some of the most bitter winter cold to hit the country in over a decade. Not so much cold that gets into your bones so much as cold that gets into your soul, the kind of cold that embitters otherwise cheerful people towards life itself.Read full story

A Spaniard Takes on Napa Valley in the Wines of Galerie

There seems to be a bit more going on underneath the surface of Laura Díaz Muñoz than you might at first suspect from her somewhat reserved demeanor. And if winemaking has any potential of being a window into the personality of a winemaker, her Galerie wines have enough intriguing tension under the surface to suggest Muñoz has more complexity than she at first reveals.Read full story

Revisiting a Willamette Valley Original: Eyrie Vineyards Pinot Noir Retrospective

Generally speaking, when you’re attending a Pinot Noir masterclass-style tasting hosted by one of a wine region’s most historically significant properties, it’s not considered good form to giggle like an eight year-old girl.Read full story

A Dry Creek Original: the Wines of Ridge Lytton Springs

Some tasks are just… unenviable. Take, for example, trying to say something new about iconic California producer Ridge that’s not already been said. Go ahead, give it a shot; it’s not easy, folks. Some people are adept at taking the same few chords or themes and churning out something that sounds totally new; The Kinks, The Who, John Grisham (okay, maybe not Grisham). I am not one of those people. The Ridge story has been told several times in print, and from a wine perspective equates to something like “these are excellent, potentially long-lived reds, go buy some; the end… why are you still here?”Read full story

Humble Surroundings Belie Exceptional Wines at Champagne Mailly

The ugly truth is that I – quite lazily – did not really want to write about Champagne cooperative Mailly (which takes its moniker, and the fruit from its Grand Cru vineyards, from the town of the same name). In fact, I felt so lazy about it, that I employed the writer’s laziest device (the dash) in the very first sentence (shame on me!).Read full story

The "Other" Perrier: Joseph Perrier Champagne Carves Out Its Own Identity

Jean-Claude Fourmon – president of the fourth-generation family-owned Joseph Perrier in Châlons-en-Champagne – doesn’t seem at all deterred by the fact that, in the U.S., his brand is probably best known as “that other Perrier” that not quite as many people have tasted.Read full story

Raw Authenticity: the Wines of Champagne's Jacques Lassaigne

If you’re in the bubbly business in the Aube (the southern region in France’s Champagne-Ardenne), then you have to make peace with the fact that, compared with the popular Épernay and Ay to the north, you’re basically the odd-person-out of Champagne.Read full story

More Quality, Less Pomposity: the Wines of Calistoga's Amici

That Amici’s Associate Winemaker Bobby Donnell was speaking truth to me – and not just laying out the typical wine country cliché – was evidenced by the total lack of anything resembling Napa Valley pomposity in Amici’s vinous Calistoga hamlet.Read full story
West Chester, PA

Unfairly Wine Maligned? Revisiting 1995 Château de Sales in West Chester

I tasted something recently (courtesy of a business lunch in West Chester with local Philadelphia-based wine educator Bob Trimble) that I found intriguing enough to mention, though I am sometimes a bit timid about reviewing older wines whose storage provenance I can’t verify. In this case, however, I was comfortable enough to take it on faith that the wine in question was kept in tip-top shape since the mid-1990s.Read full story

Wild Wines from a Wild Guy: Exploring Walla Walla's Cayuse

Christophe Baron, the short, edgy, high-energy force behind Walla Walla’s controversial Cayuse, is sniffing dirt. And – in a very thick French accent that betrays his Charly-sur-Marne heritage and belies his nearly twenty-year stint in the Pacific Northwest – he’s imploring me to do the same.Read full story

Seeking Out Truly Food-Friendly Red Wines at Bordeaux's Chateau Féret-Lambert

When most people hear the name of a French Chateau, they conjure up in their mind’s eye a scenario that probably looks a lot like what Féret-Lambert is like in real life: green hills punctuated by vineyards bulging with ripe, juicy Merlot grapes; a large, picturesque house dating from the 1700s, located a stone’s throw from Saint-Emilion in the French countryside.Read full story

An Old School Take on Modern Rioja Wines with Miguel Merino

“In Spain, when you’re fifteen, sixteen years old, you have to decide what you want to study: Science or Humanities,” joked Rioja’s Miguel Merino. “I chose Humanities… so I can’t let the wine go wrong, otherwise I won’t know what to do to make money!”Read full story

Tanner Dafoe Cabernet Puts Santa Ynez Valley Wine in the Spotlight

Question: What do you get when you cross a law-school trained producer of films and commercials with a former professional mountain snowboarder?. In the case of Tanner Dafoe (named after Jeff Tanner and Rob DaFoe, the producer and snowboarder, respectively), you get some fairly complete and substantial Cabernet Sauvignon priced like the California cult red that it is, only (blessedly) with more acid.Read full story

Winemaker Christine Barbe Brings French Sensibility to Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc

At this point, I think that we’ve established that Bordeaux native Christine Barbe is at least a little bit crazy. Very talented, but a little crazy. Crazy enough to justify the namesake of her personal brand, Toquade, anyway.Read full story

Historic, Older Vines Yield Modern Wines in Rioja's Izadi

To get a feel for how important the culture of the vine is in the tiny and picturesque hilltop town of Villabuena in Rioja Alavesa, consider this: Villabuena has roughly 317 inhabitants, and just over ten percent of them (about 40) are wineries; so the town hosts 1 winery for every 8 or so people.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy