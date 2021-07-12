Seeking Out Truly Food-Friendly Red Wines at Bordeaux's Chateau Féret-Lambert

1WineDude

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xjlv9_0auhYfud00
Chateau Féret-LambertJoe Roberts

When most people hear the name of a French Chateau, they conjure up in their mind’s eye a scenario that probably looks a lot like what Féret-Lambert is like in real life: green hills punctuated by vineyards bulging with ripe, juicy Merlot grapes; a large, picturesque house dating from the 1700s, located a stone’s throw from Saint-Emilion in the French countryside.

But when I hear the words Féret-Lambert, I have near-instant recall of something else entirely; I think about… tomato pie.

I think about the fourth generation family that now runs the show there, yes; and I think about some overachieving Merlot-based wine, too, of course. But the heart of the matter to me was the tomato pie we had at lunch when I visited Féret-Lambert, as a media guest of Planete Bordeaux.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28XMBd_0auhYfud00
Chateau Féret-Lambert chaiJoe Roberts

For the uninitiated in Mid-Atlantic “Little Italy” cuisine, tomato pie is, essentially, margherita pizza without the cheese. But as with any cuisine, there are endless variations, and as a kid who loved tomatoes grown into an adult who loves tomatoes, I have tried just about all of them. Thin, flaky crusts with fresh baked tomato and a hint of sauce on top; thick, floppy, focaccia-style bread with a gargantuan amount of sloppy, garlic-filled red sauce oozing of the top; hearty dough that’s soft in the center, crispy on the bottom, and with a light coating of embedded, seasoned tomatoes and a thin layer of sauce that curls at the thick crust and bakes ever-so-slightly into the top layer of the bread. Inexpensive to make, but tough to do really well, and a little (literal) slice of luxury for a boy living in the “upper end of the lower middle class.”

So when it comes to tomato pie – from the utterly banal to the downright succulent – I’ve just about had it all. And I can therefore tell you with at least a semi-educated opinion that Féret-Lambert makes a mean tomato pie; more pie-like than pizza-like, flaky crust and ultra-fresh tomatoes baked up together with enough near-perfection to give a Little Italy expat a deep sense of homecoming. And with the Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes that they’re pulling off of the thirteen-or-so hectares of vines that they cultivate there, Féret-Lambert is also making a mean, budget-minded Bordeaux red to go with it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ok0pi_0auhYfud00
Chateau Féret-Lambert vinesJoe Roberts

Féret-Lambert is a family-run operation, now in its 4th generation, now producing about 150 thousand bottles of mostly Bordeaux Superieur, built on a steady formula of blending 90% Merlot and 10% Cabernet Sauvignon.

It would be nice to be able to tell you more than that, but in all honesty there isn’t much more to tell. Family member Olivier Sulzer, with whom I toured the Féret-Lambert property, is an unassuming guy with unassuming dress and an equally unassuming viewpoint about fine wine. “For red wines,” he told me when we walked through the winery and barrel-aging caves built out of limestone quarry on the property, “you don’t need a lot of technology; but you need good grapes. So our philosophy is to change nothing.”

That Olivier, and winemaker Valerie Féret as well, should be so unassuming given the quality of the wine and idyllic vibe of the property is a bit of minor miracle in France. They’ve managed to keep prices for their Grand Vin reasonable at twenty-some-odd dollars a bottle, and are seeing pretty good availability in the U.S.

After tasting the juice, I’d consider Total Wine to have scored a pretty smart pickup. The Chateau’s entry-level wine, 2010 Costes du Château Féret-Lambert is a solid effort: spicy, plummy, and earthy with fresh red currant flavors and more skeletal structure than you might expect for the relatively smallish cash outlay. A great match even for the acid-bomb that is tomato pie (hint: if you are curious as to a red wine’s acid balance, try it with a slice of that food, the kind that’s affordable for most of the 99%-ers; if it can stand up to that, you’ve got a food-friendly vino on your hands, my friends). And, it turns out, a good primer of things to come in their Grand Vin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qdigt_0auhYfud00
Chateau Féret-Lambert winesJoe Roberts

2010 Château Féret-Lambert Grand Vin (Bordeaux Supérieur)

It seems a good many critics might disagree with me on this wine (if the ratings comparisons I came across are any indication, anyway), but I don’t care. This wine rocks, almost literally: there are mineral notes all over the place on this red, along with wet clay and gravel. It’s spicy, but oak only plays a minor role in that nuance, with herbal spices taking up much more of the spotlight. Great red and blue plum action, dark cherries, and some olives on the side. But what really gives this thing character is the juxtaposition of dark chocolate notes, structure and freshness; it’s tension. Tension in wine is like great dialog in film, and there’s a good deal of engaging talk going on here for what amounts to a matinee price.

Cheers!

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_b08a243aea08271a59daddb722318cd9.blob

a.k.a. Joe Roberts. Dad, wine-writer-guy, wine critic, wine competition judge, author, bassist, free-thinker, & occasional hiney-shaker. Opening up highly-pressurized cans of whoop-a** on the wine industry since 2007. Joe is a Certified Specialist of Wine, and the author of Wine Taster’s Guide: Drink and Learn with 30 Wine Tastings.

Downingtown, PA
477 followers
Loading

More from 1WineDude

What the Wine Intelligence US COVID-19 Impact Report Says About How We're Drinking Wine Now

Wine consumption during COVIDwineindustryadvisor.com. WineIndustryAdvisor.com very recently reported on the release of a report titledWine Intelligence US COVID-19 Impact Report by Wine Intelligence, who are a group of people who issue reports (mostly about wine industry-related trends). Now, I’m reporting the report of that report to you, because apparently we’re in the Postmodern meta-meta-meta referencing stage of this particular bit of news!Read full story

Remembering a Bordeaux Legend: A Chance Meeting with the Late, Great André Lurton

I will probably be forever grateful that, when I was in Bordeaux (as amedia guest of Planet Bordeaux), and oenologist Vincent Cruège asked my group if we wanted to meet André Lurton, I insisted that we answer YES. Now passed on, at the time Lurton was 90 years young. This was a man who, apart from being a near-legend in Bordeaux winemaking, has been Mayor of Grézillac, a soldier in World War II, a Military Cross recipient, member of the Legion of Honour, a Knight of the Agricultural Order of Merit, and a collector of tanks (not steel tanks, though there are plenty of those on the property, but the kind of tanks that actually fire explosive shell rounds).Read full story

A Super Performer Among "Super Tuscans": the Wines of Italy's Argentiera Bolgheri

Despite not being able to travel quite as freely as normal yet as we come out of the pandemic lockdown, I was still able (thanks to shipped samples and the technological magic of Zoom) to enjoy the highly-regarded and highly-priced selections from Italy’s Bolgheri’s Argentiera. While named after the silver mines that once dotted their home turf in Maremma, this Tuscan producer is pretty much all gold-standard, with 95+ point scores from the conventional critics being kind of the norm for their reds.Read full story

History and Longevity: the Wines of Sella & Mosca In Sardinia

Founded in 1899 by two Piedmont businessmen, Erminio Sella and Edgardo Mosca, Sella & Mosca is one of those producers whose wines feel inextricably tied to the place in which they are made. At the time, Sella and Mosca, after the Phylloxera epidemic, ambitiously wanted to reclaim vineyards in Sardinia’s I Piani area. Now, the I Piani estate is the second largest contiguous vineyard in Italy, and still employs the cellars built in 1903.Read full story

Frapin Extra Grande Champagne Cognac Impresses - But Is It Worth the Price?

While scorching weather is upon a good deal of the USA right now, the advent of this latest batch of high temperatures actually has me reminiscing about a time a few years ago, when most of the U.S. had just crawled out from under some of the most bitter winter cold to hit the country in over a decade. Not so much cold that gets into your bones so much as cold that gets into your soul, the kind of cold that embitters otherwise cheerful people towards life itself.Read full story

What's Old Is New at Spain's Fabled Lopez de Heredia

Ideally, this article would begin with a preamble about visiting the historic property at Rioja’s R. Lopez de Heredia, telling you about how I ran my hands through the cobwebs and dust covering the old bottles in their “Cemetery” cellar museum, strolling in the half-light through the corridors of barrels in the late-1800s El Calado Cellar, finally taking in the sunset at the Viña Tondonia vineyards on the river Ebro.Read full story

A Spaniard Takes on Napa Valley in the Wines of Galerie

There seems to be a bit more going on underneath the surface of Laura Díaz Muñoz than you might at first suspect from her somewhat reserved demeanor. And if winemaking has any potential of being a window into the personality of a winemaker, her Galerie wines have enough intriguing tension under the surface to suggest Muñoz has more complexity than she at first reveals.Read full story

Revisiting a Willamette Valley Original: Eyrie Vineyards Pinot Noir Retrospective

Generally speaking, when you’re attending a Pinot Noir masterclass-style tasting hosted by one of a wine region’s most historically significant properties, it’s not considered good form to giggle like an eight year-old girl.Read full story

A Dry Creek Original: the Wines of Ridge Lytton Springs

Some tasks are just… unenviable. Take, for example, trying to say something new about iconic California producer Ridge that’s not already been said. Go ahead, give it a shot; it’s not easy, folks. Some people are adept at taking the same few chords or themes and churning out something that sounds totally new; The Kinks, The Who, John Grisham (okay, maybe not Grisham). I am not one of those people. The Ridge story has been told several times in print, and from a wine perspective equates to something like “these are excellent, potentially long-lived reds, go buy some; the end… why are you still here?”Read full story

Humble Surroundings Belie Exceptional Wines at Champagne Mailly

The ugly truth is that I – quite lazily – did not really want to write about Champagne cooperative Mailly (which takes its moniker, and the fruit from its Grand Cru vineyards, from the town of the same name). In fact, I felt so lazy about it, that I employed the writer’s laziest device (the dash) in the very first sentence (shame on me!).Read full story

The "Other" Perrier: Joseph Perrier Champagne Carves Out Its Own Identity

Jean-Claude Fourmon – president of the fourth-generation family-owned Joseph Perrier in Châlons-en-Champagne – doesn’t seem at all deterred by the fact that, in the U.S., his brand is probably best known as “that other Perrier” that not quite as many people have tasted.Read full story

Raw Authenticity: the Wines of Champagne's Jacques Lassaigne

If you’re in the bubbly business in the Aube (the southern region in France’s Champagne-Ardenne), then you have to make peace with the fact that, compared with the popular Épernay and Ay to the north, you’re basically the odd-person-out of Champagne.Read full story

More Quality, Less Pomposity: the Wines of Calistoga's Amici

That Amici’s Associate Winemaker Bobby Donnell was speaking truth to me – and not just laying out the typical wine country cliché – was evidenced by the total lack of anything resembling Napa Valley pomposity in Amici’s vinous Calistoga hamlet.Read full story
West Chester, PA

Unfairly Wine Maligned? Revisiting 1995 Château de Sales in West Chester

I tasted something recently (courtesy of a business lunch in West Chester with local Philadelphia-based wine educator Bob Trimble) that I found intriguing enough to mention, though I am sometimes a bit timid about reviewing older wines whose storage provenance I can’t verify. In this case, however, I was comfortable enough to take it on faith that the wine in question was kept in tip-top shape since the mid-1990s.Read full story

Wild Wines from a Wild Guy: Exploring Walla Walla's Cayuse

Christophe Baron, the short, edgy, high-energy force behind Walla Walla’s controversial Cayuse, is sniffing dirt. And – in a very thick French accent that betrays his Charly-sur-Marne heritage and belies his nearly twenty-year stint in the Pacific Northwest – he’s imploring me to do the same.Read full story

An Old School Take on Modern Rioja Wines with Miguel Merino

“In Spain, when you’re fifteen, sixteen years old, you have to decide what you want to study: Science or Humanities,” joked Rioja’s Miguel Merino. “I chose Humanities… so I can’t let the wine go wrong, otherwise I won’t know what to do to make money!”Read full story

Tanner Dafoe Cabernet Puts Santa Ynez Valley Wine in the Spotlight

Question: What do you get when you cross a law-school trained producer of films and commercials with a former professional mountain snowboarder?. In the case of Tanner Dafoe (named after Jeff Tanner and Rob DaFoe, the producer and snowboarder, respectively), you get some fairly complete and substantial Cabernet Sauvignon priced like the California cult red that it is, only (blessedly) with more acid.Read full story

Winemaker Christine Barbe Brings French Sensibility to Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc

At this point, I think that we’ve established that Bordeaux native Christine Barbe is at least a little bit crazy. Very talented, but a little crazy. Crazy enough to justify the namesake of her personal brand, Toquade, anyway.Read full story

Historic, Older Vines Yield Modern Wines in Rioja's Izadi

To get a feel for how important the culture of the vine is in the tiny and picturesque hilltop town of Villabuena in Rioja Alavesa, consider this: Villabuena has roughly 317 inhabitants, and just over ten percent of them (about 40) are wineries; so the town hosts 1 winery for every 8 or so people.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy