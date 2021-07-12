Farming for Perfection in the Wines of Napa's Michael Mondavi

1WineDude

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2re8xG_0auV6rMi00
Rob Jr., Dina, and Michael Mondavi in NapaJoe Roberts

Rob Mondavi, Jr. is upset. Moderately. It’s almost difficult to imagine why, given the sunny day, and the subsequently stunning Napa Valley view from his family’s Animo vineyard on Atlas Peak. But moderately upset he is.

The trigger for Mondavi’s small bit of angst? The spacing of the pruning cuts on some of the vines isn’t uniform. One is reminded of the scene in The Aviator, when Leonardo DiCaprio’s Howard Hughes is running his hand down the side of an airplane hull, testing to see if all of the rivets are totally smooth.

Rob Mondavi, Jr. is, it seems, a bit of a perfectionist, particularly when it comes to viticulture (as he remarked to me during our vineyard lunch, “the biggest challenge in Napa is that we’ve become complacent in farming”). An amiable perfectionist, with the Mondavi flair for gab and working the crowd, but a perfectionist nonetheless.

As it turns out, Rob’s excellent high-end wines can almost be too perfect, polished smooth to a such an glistening, art deco metallic sheen that one might start to pine for a blemish of any kind; not that the wines lack soul, it’s just that you want to see and feel more of that soul.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves, aren’t we? Back to the vineyard, where the view is lovely and the scenery, apart from vines, is liberally strewn about with rocks, rocks, and more rocks on this volcanic soil.

For Rob’s amicable, gabby perfectionism, there is the counterweight of his laidback father, Michael. A man who, when I first met him in New Hampshire, was putting ice cubes into a glass of his family’s rosé release to give it a better chill (I’m not sure what was more fun; seeing that, or watching the rest of the event guests follow his lead in doing the same). Michael has that almost Fred MacMurray in My Three Sons quality about him, the one that convinces you that everything is just going to turn out swell.

Which makes it all the more interesting when he quips, “Mother Nature doesn’t take any prisoners here. You farm the way she wants.” (Other gems from Michael: “In CA we made soda pop, we didn’t make rose wine for food!”).

Planting on Atlas Peak is not without its challenges. Those rocks don’t make farming (or pruning!) easy. As Michael remarked, planting in Animo caused people to “look at us like we were nuts; and they were probably right.” But munching on sandwiches up on the hill in the sun, it’s awfully difficult to argue with the results.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gygeu_0auV6rMi00
M by Michael MondaviJoe Roberts

2010 Michael Mondavi Animo Vineyard Red (Napa Valley)

The Animo-designate bottling is a good example of why well-made, well-grown Cabernet Sauvignon (with a splash of Petit Verdot in this case) can be so lip-smackingly, crowd-pleasingly, juicy and delicious. It’s lush, full of blue fruits to start, growing floral on the nose and broad in the mouth. The spice overtones are excellent, maybe the most exciting part of the wine, and while it’s polished, it’s polished without seeming forced.

2009 M by Michael Mondavi (Napa Valley)

The high-end red from the Mondavi clan is tighter than a tourniquet to start, and then hits with a dollop of sweet oak. That tentative start opens up to a spicy liveliness, though, once things really get going. It’s ripe, make no mistake about that, but it’s also minerally, long, and, at turns, gorgeous. Dried herbs play the part of pick-up hitters in the lineup (and do it well).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ERg0_0auV6rMi00
Michael Mondavi at home in his cellarJoe Roberts

2010 M. by Michael Mondavi (Napa Valley)

There’s a bit more happening aromatically in the 2010 M; oak, tobacco, coffee, spices. It’s more brooding (but a touch less earthy) than the friendlier 2009. The mouthfeel is fresh, though. The issue is that it’s too perfect of a Napa red; you almost want to find a fault in there, a crack in the sheen, something to attach your imperfect humanity to so you can feel more connected to this wine. It’s the Angelina Jolie problem; she’s got oodles of acting talent, but all of her roles are unbelievable because she looks too other-worldly beautiful. But hey, I’m weird like that.

Look, I understand that, at the price range we’re talking about here, people want the art deco metallic sheen; a lot of them want the wine to feel perfect, to have those silky-smooth rivet seams. I get it, okay? And after lunch and tasting at Animo, the Mondavis and I set out for Michael’s home, where he made good on a promise he made to me earlier in the year in New Hampshire to taste some older wines from his personal cellar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06o3Z4_0auV6rMi00
1971 MondaviJoe Roberts

And that experience culminates in tasting a wine that just might totally undercut my this-juice-is-great-but-it’s-almost-too-perfect stuff. That wine is the 1971 Robert Mondavi Winery Cabernet Sauvignon:

Stunning stuff. Character and soul dor days.

So maybe Michael and son know exactly what the heck they’re doing, after all.

Cheers!

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_b08a243aea08271a59daddb722318cd9.blob

a.k.a. Joe Roberts. Dad, wine-writer-guy, wine critic, wine competition judge, author, bassist, free-thinker, & occasional hiney-shaker. Opening up highly-pressurized cans of whoop-a** on the wine industry since 2007. Joe is a Certified Specialist of Wine, and the author of Wine Taster’s Guide: Drink and Learn with 30 Wine Tastings.

Downingtown, PA
477 followers
Loading

More from 1WineDude

What the Wine Intelligence US COVID-19 Impact Report Says About How We're Drinking Wine Now

Wine consumption during COVIDwineindustryadvisor.com. WineIndustryAdvisor.com very recently reported on the release of a report titledWine Intelligence US COVID-19 Impact Report by Wine Intelligence, who are a group of people who issue reports (mostly about wine industry-related trends). Now, I’m reporting the report of that report to you, because apparently we’re in the Postmodern meta-meta-meta referencing stage of this particular bit of news!Read full story

Remembering a Bordeaux Legend: A Chance Meeting with the Late, Great André Lurton

I will probably be forever grateful that, when I was in Bordeaux (as amedia guest of Planet Bordeaux), and oenologist Vincent Cruège asked my group if we wanted to meet André Lurton, I insisted that we answer YES. Now passed on, at the time Lurton was 90 years young. This was a man who, apart from being a near-legend in Bordeaux winemaking, has been Mayor of Grézillac, a soldier in World War II, a Military Cross recipient, member of the Legion of Honour, a Knight of the Agricultural Order of Merit, and a collector of tanks (not steel tanks, though there are plenty of those on the property, but the kind of tanks that actually fire explosive shell rounds).Read full story

A Super Performer Among "Super Tuscans": the Wines of Italy's Argentiera Bolgheri

Despite not being able to travel quite as freely as normal yet as we come out of the pandemic lockdown, I was still able (thanks to shipped samples and the technological magic of Zoom) to enjoy the highly-regarded and highly-priced selections from Italy’s Bolgheri’s Argentiera. While named after the silver mines that once dotted their home turf in Maremma, this Tuscan producer is pretty much all gold-standard, with 95+ point scores from the conventional critics being kind of the norm for their reds.Read full story

History and Longevity: the Wines of Sella & Mosca In Sardinia

Founded in 1899 by two Piedmont businessmen, Erminio Sella and Edgardo Mosca, Sella & Mosca is one of those producers whose wines feel inextricably tied to the place in which they are made. At the time, Sella and Mosca, after the Phylloxera epidemic, ambitiously wanted to reclaim vineyards in Sardinia’s I Piani area. Now, the I Piani estate is the second largest contiguous vineyard in Italy, and still employs the cellars built in 1903.Read full story

Frapin Extra Grande Champagne Cognac Impresses - But Is It Worth the Price?

While scorching weather is upon a good deal of the USA right now, the advent of this latest batch of high temperatures actually has me reminiscing about a time a few years ago, when most of the U.S. had just crawled out from under some of the most bitter winter cold to hit the country in over a decade. Not so much cold that gets into your bones so much as cold that gets into your soul, the kind of cold that embitters otherwise cheerful people towards life itself.Read full story

What's Old Is New at Spain's Fabled Lopez de Heredia

Ideally, this article would begin with a preamble about visiting the historic property at Rioja’s R. Lopez de Heredia, telling you about how I ran my hands through the cobwebs and dust covering the old bottles in their “Cemetery” cellar museum, strolling in the half-light through the corridors of barrels in the late-1800s El Calado Cellar, finally taking in the sunset at the Viña Tondonia vineyards on the river Ebro.Read full story

A Spaniard Takes on Napa Valley in the Wines of Galerie

There seems to be a bit more going on underneath the surface of Laura Díaz Muñoz than you might at first suspect from her somewhat reserved demeanor. And if winemaking has any potential of being a window into the personality of a winemaker, her Galerie wines have enough intriguing tension under the surface to suggest Muñoz has more complexity than she at first reveals.Read full story

Revisiting a Willamette Valley Original: Eyrie Vineyards Pinot Noir Retrospective

Generally speaking, when you’re attending a Pinot Noir masterclass-style tasting hosted by one of a wine region’s most historically significant properties, it’s not considered good form to giggle like an eight year-old girl.Read full story

A Dry Creek Original: the Wines of Ridge Lytton Springs

Some tasks are just… unenviable. Take, for example, trying to say something new about iconic California producer Ridge that’s not already been said. Go ahead, give it a shot; it’s not easy, folks. Some people are adept at taking the same few chords or themes and churning out something that sounds totally new; The Kinks, The Who, John Grisham (okay, maybe not Grisham). I am not one of those people. The Ridge story has been told several times in print, and from a wine perspective equates to something like “these are excellent, potentially long-lived reds, go buy some; the end… why are you still here?”Read full story

Humble Surroundings Belie Exceptional Wines at Champagne Mailly

The ugly truth is that I – quite lazily – did not really want to write about Champagne cooperative Mailly (which takes its moniker, and the fruit from its Grand Cru vineyards, from the town of the same name). In fact, I felt so lazy about it, that I employed the writer’s laziest device (the dash) in the very first sentence (shame on me!).Read full story

The "Other" Perrier: Joseph Perrier Champagne Carves Out Its Own Identity

Jean-Claude Fourmon – president of the fourth-generation family-owned Joseph Perrier in Châlons-en-Champagne – doesn’t seem at all deterred by the fact that, in the U.S., his brand is probably best known as “that other Perrier” that not quite as many people have tasted.Read full story

Raw Authenticity: the Wines of Champagne's Jacques Lassaigne

If you’re in the bubbly business in the Aube (the southern region in France’s Champagne-Ardenne), then you have to make peace with the fact that, compared with the popular Épernay and Ay to the north, you’re basically the odd-person-out of Champagne.Read full story

More Quality, Less Pomposity: the Wines of Calistoga's Amici

That Amici’s Associate Winemaker Bobby Donnell was speaking truth to me – and not just laying out the typical wine country cliché – was evidenced by the total lack of anything resembling Napa Valley pomposity in Amici’s vinous Calistoga hamlet.Read full story
West Chester, PA

Unfairly Wine Maligned? Revisiting 1995 Château de Sales in West Chester

I tasted something recently (courtesy of a business lunch in West Chester with local Philadelphia-based wine educator Bob Trimble) that I found intriguing enough to mention, though I am sometimes a bit timid about reviewing older wines whose storage provenance I can’t verify. In this case, however, I was comfortable enough to take it on faith that the wine in question was kept in tip-top shape since the mid-1990s.Read full story

Wild Wines from a Wild Guy: Exploring Walla Walla's Cayuse

Christophe Baron, the short, edgy, high-energy force behind Walla Walla’s controversial Cayuse, is sniffing dirt. And – in a very thick French accent that betrays his Charly-sur-Marne heritage and belies his nearly twenty-year stint in the Pacific Northwest – he’s imploring me to do the same.Read full story

Seeking Out Truly Food-Friendly Red Wines at Bordeaux's Chateau Féret-Lambert

When most people hear the name of a French Chateau, they conjure up in their mind’s eye a scenario that probably looks a lot like what Féret-Lambert is like in real life: green hills punctuated by vineyards bulging with ripe, juicy Merlot grapes; a large, picturesque house dating from the 1700s, located a stone’s throw from Saint-Emilion in the French countryside.Read full story

An Old School Take on Modern Rioja Wines with Miguel Merino

“In Spain, when you’re fifteen, sixteen years old, you have to decide what you want to study: Science or Humanities,” joked Rioja’s Miguel Merino. “I chose Humanities… so I can’t let the wine go wrong, otherwise I won’t know what to do to make money!”Read full story

Tanner Dafoe Cabernet Puts Santa Ynez Valley Wine in the Spotlight

Question: What do you get when you cross a law-school trained producer of films and commercials with a former professional mountain snowboarder?. In the case of Tanner Dafoe (named after Jeff Tanner and Rob DaFoe, the producer and snowboarder, respectively), you get some fairly complete and substantial Cabernet Sauvignon priced like the California cult red that it is, only (blessedly) with more acid.Read full story

Winemaker Christine Barbe Brings French Sensibility to Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc

At this point, I think that we’ve established that Bordeaux native Christine Barbe is at least a little bit crazy. Very talented, but a little crazy. Crazy enough to justify the namesake of her personal brand, Toquade, anyway.Read full story

Historic, Older Vines Yield Modern Wines in Rioja's Izadi

To get a feel for how important the culture of the vine is in the tiny and picturesque hilltop town of Villabuena in Rioja Alavesa, consider this: Villabuena has roughly 317 inhabitants, and just over ten percent of them (about 40) are wineries; so the town hosts 1 winery for every 8 or so people.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy