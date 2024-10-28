Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 99.9 KTDY

    Louisiana Music Icon Wayne Toups Leaves Show, Transported to Hospital

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QRMce_0wPSxVZE00

    A Louisiana favorite was rushed to the Emergency Room on Sunday after falling ill while on stage.

    In a post on social media, it was announced that Wayne Toups was transported to a medical facility after he fell ill while on stage at Cajuns in Church Point, Louisiana.

    if you’ve ever seen Wayne Toups on stage, you know that he puts everything he has into his sets and his energy is off the charts.

    Well, apparently the Grammy-winning artist put too much into his shows this weekend because it was announced that Wayne was severely dehydrated and that caused him to fall ill at his gig this weekend.

    According to the social media post that was published late Sunday night, the musical icon is feeling better and is now resting.

    We wish him well and hope that Wayne is soon back on the stage, with bottles of water nearby.

    Here’s the announcement that was posted on Facebook after Wayne was forced to leave his show in Church Point.

    UPDATE ON WAYNE TOUPS Hey, friends! We wanted to keep everyone in the loop. If you were at Cajuns in Church Point…

    Posted by Wayne Toups on Sunday, October 27, 2024

    Take a look back to when Wayne Toups was on stage performing in 1998, yes he has been performing and entertaining that long.

    Click here to view photo gallery

    Related Search

    Wayne ToupsCajun musicStage performancesChurch pointFacebookLouisiana

    Comments / 5

    Add a Comment
    Larry Andrus
    1d ago
    🙏🙏
    Where am I?
    1d ago
    not cocaine Wayne lol
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Snoop Dogg Calls Out Martha Stewart After She Reveals the Shady Reason She'd Never Star in ‘The Golden Bachelorette’
    PureWow7 days ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US9 days ago
    Gwen Stefani Said Blake Shelton’s Divorce Announcement Felt Like a ‘Gift’ to Her
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet2 days ago
    Harry and Meghan are going their separate ways for crucial reason
    Carol Cassada2 days ago
    Bruce Willis fans gasp over ailing star's sudden change in appearance as he steps out in Los Angeles
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Woman Wears Tampon for 8 Hours at Friend's Wedding, Gets Toxic Shock Syndrome: 'Scary and Dangerous Situation'
    People8 days ago
    Heidi Klum In Leggy Minidress Shows Off Her ‘Sausages’
    thenerdstash.com5 days ago
    Walmart worker who ‘burned to death’ inside bakery’s walk-in oven was found by her mom, family says
    WILX-TV2 days ago
    Man Who Bought Kanye West’s $57 Million Mansion For $21 Million Says Rapper’s Alterations To Turn It Into A ‘Bomb Shelter’ Were ‘Really Dumb’
    uInterview.com7 days ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter7 days ago
    Selena Gomez, who is worth $1.3 billion, called out over amount of money she gave a homeless man
    MarketRealist7 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Stuns In Blue Dress At Charity Event
    The Spun1 day ago
    Jennifer Lopez Is Reportedly 'Seeing Red' After Ben Affleck Debuts Makeover, Better Grooming And Eating Habits Following Split: 'A Total Slap In The Face'
    shefinds2 days ago
    Three Zodiac Signs Protected by Angels and Three That Struggle Against Dark Forces
    Ms Trent2 days ago
    Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
    New York Post8 days ago
    Hurricane Kristy is upgraded to Category 3 as experts reveal chance of US being hit
    Daily Mail6 days ago
    Florida Postal Worker Caught on Camera Dumping Hundreds of Election Mailers, Mail-In Ballot in Woods: Court
    Latin Times4 days ago
    Man who bought Alex Murdaugh’s South Carolina estate claims bullet hole evidence proves innocence in family murders
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Buyer of Alex Murdaugh’s murder house claims he’s found evidence proving convicted killer is innocent: ‘I don’t think he killed them’
    New York Post2 days ago
    Harris caught on hot mic admitting her campaign is struggling with male voters
    Fox News1 day ago
    State Farm returns millions to policyholders
    insurancebusinessmag.com6 days ago
    Blustering 'American Idol' Judge Luke Bryan Has 'Left Show Bosses Seething' After He Killed Chances of Beyoncé Boosting Ratings
    RadarOnline5 days ago
    Russell Wilson’s Ex-wife Ashton Meem Apparently Of Caucasian Ethnicity Continues To Capture Attention Despite The Divorce
    sportstalkline.com8 days ago
    Michelle Obama just wore a stunning outfit to vote and it’s so Jackie O
    HELLO5 days ago
    Miley Cyrus Reportedly Wants Godmother Dolly Parton to Cut Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Out of Her Life
    Wide Open Country4 days ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 days ago
    Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shows Off 1st Photo Of Daughter
    TVShowsAce7 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy