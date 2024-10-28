Louisiana Music Icon Wayne Toups Leaves Show, Transported to Hospital

A Louisiana favorite was rushed to the Emergency Room on Sunday after falling ill while on stage.

In a post on social media, it was announced that Wayne Toups was transported to a medical facility after he fell ill while on stage at Cajuns in Church Point, Louisiana.

if you’ve ever seen Wayne Toups on stage, you know that he puts everything he has into his sets and his energy is off the charts.

Well, apparently the Grammy-winning artist put too much into his shows this weekend because it was announced that Wayne was severely dehydrated and that caused him to fall ill at his gig this weekend.

According to the social media post that was published late Sunday night, the musical icon is feeling better and is now resting.

We wish him well and hope that Wayne is soon back on the stage, with bottles of water nearby.

Here’s the announcement that was posted on Facebook after Wayne was forced to leave his show in Church Point.

UPDATE ON WAYNE TOUPS Hey, friends! We wanted to keep everyone in the loop. If you were at Cajuns in Church Point… Posted by Wayne Toups on Sunday, October 27, 2024

Take a look back to when Wayne Toups was on stage performing in 1998, yes he has been performing and entertaining that long.