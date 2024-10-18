Open in App
    Watch as Sean Payton Enters The Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

    By Chris Reed,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13UpVf_0wC48BTE00

    The New Orleans Saints hosted the Denver Broncos and their former Coach, Sean Payton, in a much-anticipated Thursday night matchup. However, Saints fans didn’t welcome Payton as some thought they would.

    The Super Bowl-winning coach returned to the dome for the first time since leaving the Saints organization and walked in wearing the colors of the Denver Broncos.

    Not only did Sean Payton return to New Orleans for the first time since taking a new job, he also returned on the night when Drew Brees was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNQ8s_0wC48BTE00
    Getty Images

    Payton and Brees helped revitalize New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina and the two together brought the Saints organization its only Super Bowl trophy.

    Many thought that the Saints fans would extend some southern hospitality to their former coach, and so did, but then were those who let Payton know how they felt.

    You could hear a few boos coming from the crowd as Sean Payton returned to the field in the Superdome.

    If you missed it, here’s Sean Payton returning to the dome on Thursday Night Football. The Broncos defeated the Saints in Payton’s return to New Orleans 33-10.

    Earlier in the day, Sean Payton crashed a luncheon where Drew Brees was being recognized, and you can see that Payton was welcomed with open arms by Saints owner Gayle Benson and former players.

