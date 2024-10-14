LSU Fan Appears to Faint with Excitement During LSU Game

It is always a great idea to stay hydrated during any sporting event that is held outdoors. It was a very humid day when the LSU Tigers took on Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium, and that ended up impacting a lady at the game. According to Local Conditions , the humidity only continued to grow during the evening after the six o’clock start.

It was a busy evening on the field after multiple reviews on plays, and the game went into overtime. By the end of the evening, the game ended up being won by LSU 29-26 to an ecstatic Tiger Stadium. People were full of excitement.

The game was also broadcast via ESPN , on ABC, and one of the highest is always to see what kind of entertainment is provided during a game and half-time.

Was There Plenty of Excitement On and Off the Field?

Yes! Wristbands with lights were handed out at the game, and participants were able to watch as producers made the lights go on and off, changed color, and in general gave the crowd another reason to cheer.

As is usual during any broadcast game, the camera crew is always panning the crowd to see what fans are doing. At one point, there was a huge LSU sack, and Tiger Stadium roared with glee.

In one piece of camera work, a crew member was able to catch a moment from a man in the student section of the game getting excited during the homecoming game, after that big sack. It’s likely neither he nor the girl he shook with his hands on her shoulders expected this to happen, but it was very hot and humid Saturday night. And after one sack by LSU, people were extremely excited! Here is what Matt Young posted on X about the exchange:

Fans and friends sitting around this young woman helped her out.

And for those that may not know, you can bring some water with you into the game: