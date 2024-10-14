LSU Cheerleader Seen Shoving Ole Miss Football Player on Sideline

There was a battle in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Saturday night on the field at Tiger Stadium and at one point it extended to the sideline.

The Ole Miss Rebels rolled into “Death Valley” in a primetime SEC matchup and the game went back and forth all night. The stadium was electric and you could feel the excitement from everyone in the stands and on the sidelines.

For the first time in a long time, you could feel like everyone was into the game at Tiger Stadium, including those cheering on the sidelines.

So much that one LSU cheerleader was seen pushing an Ole Miss player aside as he approached them after a play.

Getty Images

The Ole Miss defender chased down Mason Taylor along the sideline and his momentum carried him toward the cheerleaders one male cheerleader for the Tigers didn’t attempt to stop or catch the player, he simply just shoved him aside.

Cameras for ABC caught the moment in real time and soon after, that LSU cheerleader went viral on social media platforms.

Check out the moment that one LSU cheerleader will be talking about for quite some time. For those counting, LSU defeated Ole Miss in overtime 29-26.

Check out the still shot of the Ole Miss player being shoved into the photographers on the sideline.