Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 99.9 KTDY

    LSU Cheerleader Seen Shoving Ole Miss Football Player on Sideline

    By Chris Reed,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03G4O6_0w633av800

    There was a battle in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Saturday night on the field at Tiger Stadium and at one point it extended to the sideline.

    The Ole Miss Rebels rolled into “Death Valley” in a primetime SEC matchup and the game went back and forth all night. The stadium was electric and you could feel the excitement from everyone in the stands and on the sidelines.

    For the first time in a long time, you could feel like everyone was into the game at Tiger Stadium, including those cheering on the sidelines.

    So much that one LSU cheerleader was seen pushing an Ole Miss player aside as he approached them after a play.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G2iSQ_0w633av800
    Getty Images

    The Ole Miss defender chased down Mason Taylor along the sideline and his momentum carried him toward the cheerleaders one male cheerleader for the Tigers didn’t attempt to stop or catch the player, he simply just shoved him aside.

    Cameras for ABC caught the moment in real time and soon after, that LSU cheerleader went viral on social media platforms.

    Check out the moment that one LSU cheerleader will be talking about for quite some time. For those counting, LSU defeated Ole Miss in overtime 29-26.

    Check out the still shot of the Ole Miss player being shoved into the photographers on the sideline.

    Click here to view photo gallery
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Tina Schiro
    1d ago
    Oh he’s a bad ass
    Wayne Gillespie
    1d ago
    They need to stay the hell out of the way!!!!!!!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    LSU Football Hit With A Major Fine After Their Upset Win Over Ole Miss
    gridironheroics.com2 days ago
    LSU Tigers Wide Receiver Kyren Lacy Has a Message for Young Recruits Considering LSU
    LSU Tigers On SI2 days ago
    Ole Miss Tight End’s Wife Calls Out Lane Kiffin On Instagram For Failing To Get Her Husband The Ball
    BroBible15 hours ago
    Death row inmate's bizarre last meal request shocks Texas prison staff
    The Mirror US8 days ago
    Should Georgia coach Kirby Smart be suspended for Texas game?
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group2 days ago
    Women from Louisiana Turn Themselves in For Aggravated Assault in Mississippi
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    Suspect: Black Alabama Man Found Hanged After Lawsuit Against Police, ‘It’s Not Suicide,’ Says Family
    Bossip6 days ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds3 days ago
    Walmart Now Closing Every Louisiana Store On The Same Day
    1130 AM: The Tiger2 days ago
    18 Slang Terms That Only Make Sense If You’re From Louisiana
    wheninyourstate.com2 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Gymnastics Star Olivia Dunne Looks 'Unrecognizable' In New Photos
    The Spun2 days ago
    Boy gives his last dollar to someone he mistook as 'homeless.' What he got in return changed his life
    MarketRealist5 days ago
    The Pittsburgh Steelers Will Trade Russell Wilson to the New Orleans Saints
    twsn.net2 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    SEC Announces Punishment For LSU Following Overtime Win Against Ole Miss
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    New Orleans Saints All-Pro signals the end of his playing career without even saying a word
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    North Shore Square Mall, Slidell, LA: What’s Happening to the Old Mall?
    bestattractions.org10 days ago
    Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry shines in cocktail dress amid Ole Miss disappointment
    The Athlete Lifestyle On SI2 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard22 hours ago
    Couple Scream in Shock When They Discover Item Their Daughter Said She’d Mail Cross-country Just a Day Earlier on Their Kitchen Counter – Only for Her to Enter the Room
    Happily6 days ago
    Hattiesburg Couple and Another Individual Charged with Conspiracy to Commit Capitol Murder
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Tom Selleck ‘Frustrated’ With CBS After Cancellation Of ‘Blue Bloods,’ Thinks The Series Was ‘Taken For Granted’
    uInterview.com2 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA12 days ago
    Garth Brooks’ Secret Communication Methods and His Nickname Exposed
    The World Around Jae and Beyond3 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA11 days ago
    How To Develop A Decluttering Mindset!
    Declutterbuzz27 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today15 hours ago
    US Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning Fired as Command Chief of 81st Training Wing
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy