SimonSkafar

The colder days are approaching fast, and now’s the perfect time to start making plans in a direction towards warmer pastures. While some may welcome the temperature drop, shorter days and longer nights, many out there are sucking their teeth at the thought of coats, hats, and scarves. Let’s not even get started on chilly winds, frost and the impending snowfall.

If only everyday could be like our recent One Voyage Cruise!

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Thankfully traveling is always a great option for those not yet ready to bundle up. A recent study by Duel.com put together a curated list of U.S. cities worth traveling to around this time of year, factoring in daylight hours, average winter temperature, cost of living and even seasonal entertainment options.

A spokesperson for Duel shared the following:

“When people plan a winter escape, they tend to check one number, the temperature, and stop there. But how a place feels in January comes down to more than that. An extra hour of daylight changes the whole day: you get a real afternoon instead of darkness by dinnertime. And on the cooler days that turn up almost anywhere, it helps to have a café, a museum or a movie theater close by. The places that work best in winter give you warm weather and somewhere comfortable to go when you want a break from it.”

Florida and Texas make for the most popular destinations, with cities like Miami and Fort Lauderdale getting major points for barely falling under 70 degrees on average and boasting a good range of cinemas, theaters and art galleries. While San Antonio tends to fall into the mid-50s, renters would be paying roughly $430 a month less than they would if they stayed in Orlando. Not to mention, 56 museums to explore isn’t too bad in terms of options.

Get ahead of the cold season by checking out these top cities in America that make for much warmer options:

1. Miami, Florida

Average Winter Temperature: 69.7°F