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A few hugs, handshakes, and heartfelt shoutouts allegedly aren’t enough to squash a good old-fashioned R&Beef.

While Usher and Chris Brown appeared to put on a united front during the second and third nights of the Atlanta stop of The R&B Tour, sources claim the tension between the two music heavyweights is far from over. Fans, however, are singing a different tune, with some finding the lingering feud rumors far-fetched after witnessing the pair’s public displays of brotherly love.

A source claimed Usher and Chris Brown “can’t stand each other” behind the scenes.

According to sources who spoke with PEOPLE, the R&B superstars still “can’t stand each other,” despite appearing to show one another love in front of thousands of fans during their Nov. 8 and Nov. 7 shows. The reported tension has allegedly become so serious that it played a role in the cancellation of their Inglewood and Miami performances.

“They were doing it for show,” one source claimed in an interview published Nov. 12, adding that the two singers were still not speaking backstage.

And allegedly, the issues go much deeper than a disagreement over who gets the final word on the setlist.

According to the insider, the relationship between Usher, 48, and Brown, 37, has never exactly been a brotherly bond. The source described their connection as more of a professional arrangement than an actual friendship, alleging that Usher has long viewed Brown as egotistical and someone who struggles with anger, a source claimed to PEOPLE.

Things reportedly came to a head during the opening night of their Atlanta tour run when the concert was delayed by nearly three hours.

Sources claim Brown wanted to push back the show’s start time because of heavy traffic surrounding the stadium, hoping to give fans more time to get inside. Usher, however, was reportedly frustrated with the delay and blamed Brown for the situation.

At one point, Usher allegedly yelled at Brown, “You think you know ATL better than me?!” the insider claimed.

As previously reported, the disagreement reportedly turned into a verbal confrontation, and the situation was allegedly made worse by what sources described as “competitive egos,” contributing to the lengthy delay.

But the start time wasn’t the only thing causing friction. The insider claims both singers have struggled with creative differences and their desire to have the final say, creating tension even before they officially hit the road together.

Eventually, their respective teams reportedly stepped in to smooth things over, and the singers managed to share the stage for several performances, including “Back to Sleep” and “It Depends (Remix).” From the audience’s perspective, everything appeared to be just fine. The two embraced, dapped each other up, and gave fans the kind of brotherly energy you’d expect from two R&B legends sharing a stage.

Behind the scenes, however, the situation was allegedly much less friendly. Hit the flip to read more!