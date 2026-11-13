Source: @bellygangkushington / Instagram

After a year full of hits, Bellygang Kush is officially delivering his debut album, GOOD DOPE SELL ITSELF.

As the first rapper signed to LVRN, Kush has been making major moves with the label, delivering records that have provided a soundtrack for every season. He and YK Niece struck gold with “Friend Do,” a record that continues to get the same reaction in clubs to this day.

He followed that up with “WTF GOIN” featuring 21 Savage, giving the record an extra marketing push by teaming up with Magic City. The Atlanta strip club even gave its famous lemon pepper wings a limited-time makeover, introducing the “Belly Gang Plate.”

Earlier this week, Usher brought Bellygang an opportunity to tell his story, painting a picture of his childhood and the obstacles he’s faced with family, friendships and relationships. He’s opening up about the experiences that helped shape him into the artist he is today.

Alongside Kush, the album features a select group of artists, including Summer Walker, Wale and YFN Lucci.

With a breakout year behind him and his debut album officially here, Bellygang Kush is looking to keep that momentum going. Check out our early takeaways from GOOD DOPE SELL ITSELF below.