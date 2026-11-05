Are Black Women Being Priced Out Of The Black Hair Industry?

Source: Alida Garcia / Getty

Black women have seen it all when it comes to being serviced in the Black hair industry. From the old days of weekend salon visits to the independent hairstylist era via salon suites and home hair appointments, it’s been quite the experience. As the industry evolves, certain changes have faced pushback, with countless women sharing their nostalgia for the old-school dynamic. On the flip side, others are making a case for independent hairstylists and the booking rules and prices that follow. Now, notions about Black women being priced out of the Black hair industry have been raised. And as expected, the Black community is split.

It’s no secret that Black women are the fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs in the U.S. We’re driven and persistent, and we understand how to create our own opportunities. That passion is the reason why many Black women have no qualms about opening up their purses and supporting these hairstylists. However, once it becomes clear that greed and lack of care enter the equation, hairstylists risk public scrutiny. Case in point: the $1K sew-in controversy.

Inside the $1K sew-in and other questionable charges

Houston-based hairstylist India Bridges left social media users stunned after showing that a client paid her north of $1,000 for a sew-in. India charged the client, who goes by @1Ksewin on TikTok, a $200 deposit, an $800 balance for a sew-in installation, and an additional $150 fee for the braiding portion of the visit. Interestingly, the client shared on TikTok that the fee was due to her hair length as opposed to the braid-down technique India mentioned in the video.

​

Despite India describing her work as a “premium service,” it didn’t stop social media users from sharing their opinions. From critiques of the finished install to India deciding to refund the $1k due to the client’s credit card information being exposed in the video, it has been quite the controversy. Some people believe that India has the right to charge what she feels reflects her work. It has also raised concerns that hairstylists are hiding behind offering “premium work” or “luxury service” without the results living up to the hype.

Then, when you consider that some independent hairstylists are adding baseless fees and booking policies to their services—from new client and braid pattern fees to non-refundable deposits and coming to appointments with hair washed and dried—the practice feels predatory. Not to mention, the inconsistency with standards is enough to rub customers the wrong way. Black women have taken to TikTok to share their horror stories, which have resulted in some hairstylists doubling down while others block clients and move on as if nothing happened. However, it appears that many Black women have now flipped the script, courtesy of in-store beauty destinations.

​

Ulta Beauty and JCPenney have become a refuge for Black women scorned in the hair space.

It appears that Ulta and JCPenney salons were one of the best-kept secrets in the hair world until now. Given the back-and-forth between Black women and hairstylists online, it didn’t take long for folks to pledge their allegiance to the retailers. Women have been sharing their experiences with Ulta and JCPenney on various social platforms. From praise for Ulta’s Cecred Sunday services (at select locations) that offer specialized treatments using Beyoncé’s coveted line to JCP’s express blowout deals, the girls are getting their money’s worth and then some. Many credit the salons not only for being a convenient outlet, but also for providing the professionalism and affordability components that have gone missing from many independent hairstylist services.

Now that Black women are taking their dollars elsewhere, some Black independent hairstylists have spoken out about the move. India, in particular, shared her sentiments about people “not wanting Black women to get ahead” and people choosing to support corporations over Black businesses. However, what these hairstylists fail to recognize is that these retailers employ Black professionals. Not to mention, they’re working for a company where stipulations are clear, and if there’s a need for accountability, the appropriate channels are available to resolve complaints.

The unfiltered reality

While it’s easy to criticize women who have decided to make the switch, I believe this is a lesson independent hairstylists could learn from. While there’s nothing wrong with charging what you see fit for your services, there is always someone else who can provide a more comfortable experience and, in many cases, a higher quality result. Not to mention, these retailer salons have set prices, so clients no longer have to worry about deposit issues, sketchy pricing, or hairstylists not holding themselves accountable.

Don’t get it twisted, some independent hairstylists are not bothered by Ulta and JCPenney rising as a popular alternative. When you practice good business and have a strong clientele to match, there’s no need to criticize corporations that have stepped into the fold. And while there is a space for everyone to win, it’s important to note that success in the hair space is contingent on how you decide to show up.

So, are Black women being priced out of the Black hair industry? When it comes to specific independent hairstylists’ services, absolutely. However, that doesn’t mean that women are unable to access haircare that fits their needs altogether. Ulta and JCPenney have successfully shifted how Black women approach salon services, and the girls are grateful.