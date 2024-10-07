Open in App
    Beauties Of The 90s: 12 Photos That Prove Nia Long Been Fine All Her Life

    By Samjah Iman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LwReP_0vybycnp00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zHRkO_0vybycnp00

    Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty


    Before the phrase ‘That Girl’ was coined, Nia Long embodied it. The Brooklyn, NY native made her mark in the 1991 hit movie Boyz n the Hood , and since then, she’s been a crush for all. Her character, Brandi, in the John Singelton film, was the epitome of a sought-after young, Black girl from the ‘hood, exuding style, class, sass, brains, and beauty. For Black girls, Long, in that film, was a relatable and conceivable role model. Our admiration for her has only grown over the years as she continues to thrive in a fickle industry while remaining as stunning as ever. Her timeless beauty is award-worthy.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CggZW_0vybycnp00

    Source: Al Pereira / Getty


    The 90s were a vibrant era for most Black people. The music was electrifying, the fashion was purposeful, and the films truly reflected our culture. An emerging actress, Nia Long spearheaded the 90s’ It Girl’ revolution with her smooth brown skin, shapely frame, dynamic talent, and undeniable swag. Her roles in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
    , Friday , Love Jones , and Soul Food captivated many viewers, earning her the title of “fantasy girlfriend” for several years, as rapper Jay-Z aptly put it.

    Nia Long 90s Fine

    In an industry that constantly perpetuates unrealistic beauty standards, causing many of its consumers to resort to plastic surgery and other enhancements to maintain a youthful glow, Long is displaying what it looks like to embrace age healthily. The 53-year-old told People in an exclusive interview , “Eventually, I’m going to age in a way where it’s obvious, and I want it to happen beautifully and gracefully. I don’t really want the pressure of feeling like I have to be beautiful and perfect because I think beauty comes at any age.”

    The Fatal Affair actress went on to explain that she doesn’t care to use any beauty products that promise anti-aging benefits. Her concern is to use products to “stay healthy and to keep healthy, vibrant skin.” Mission accomplished. The film star just keeps on getting better with time, blossoming into a seasoned goddess that leaves us in awe every time we see her.

    Get into the proof below that to Nia Long, age ain’t nothing but a number. She’s been fine and only getting finer.

    The post Beauties Of The 90s: 12 Photos That Prove Nia Long Been Fine All Her Life appeared first on HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women .

