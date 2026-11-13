Source: Power & Influence

We’re back with another recap, spilling everything that happened in week four of Power & Influence, the TikTok thriller we just can’t get enough of. Metropolitan, one of Atlanta’s most respected agencies, is in the throes of a very public scandal, and the fallout is only getting messier. Not caught up yet? Go watch the microseries and we’ll meet you back here to dissect the drama.

Major spoilers ahead! Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Let’s Get Into It: Power & Influence Episodes 13-16

In episode 13, CEO Nia Whitmore lashes out at Amina, her COO, for going behind her back and inviting her biggest rival, Dominic Wells, into the fold. Previously on Power & Influence, Nia had shut down Dominic’s offer to acquire Metropolitan, a potential lifeline for the scandal-plagued agency.

Meanwhile, Ray (Metropolitan’s former creative director and Nia’s not-so-secret lover) digs up Zuri’s hidden past. It’s revealed that the new girl in the office was a dancer at Midnight Blue and has a history with the club’s owner, Dominic. We get closer to finding out who’s behind the AI-generated deepfake video that targeted Nia, Zuri, and the future of Metropolitan.

Ray shares his findings with Nia in episode 14, and they start to see the bigger picture. They suspect Dominic is the mastermind behind the deepfake video, possibly to bring the company down so he could swoop in and buy it out.

Thinking back, Amina (who hired Zuri) realizes that the mysterious AI specialist’s résumé seemed to appear out of nowhere. Was there a secret motive behind Zuri’s hiring at Metropolitan?

Amina also learns that Chris (Nia’s husband and Metropolitan co-founder) and Dominic go way back, leading her to conclude they’re the ones behind the deepfake — which may be just one piece of a much larger puzzle. Who stands to gain if Metropolitan’s leadership goes down? Meanwhile, Amina and Chris have been having a secret affair all along, and someone has the hidden-camera footage to prove it.

Is Zuri a victim or part of the scheme? Who’s really pulling the strings and has the power to make or break Metropolitan? The truth is coming out, and the consequences are getting real. Are you caught up yet?

Don’t Miss A Second Of The Scandal: WatchPower & Influence

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