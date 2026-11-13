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Rare Nationwide Shutdown Raises Safety Concerns at U.S. Airports

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a nationwide ground stop Friday, November 13, bringing departing flights across the United States to a halt. The extraordinary move followed major communication problems affecting air traffic control centers throughout the country.

According to the FAA, the agency issued the emergency order over safety concerns as technicians investigated the widespread disruption.

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The order instructed all departing aircraft to remain on the ground until further notice. Meanwhile, officials said they would handle inbound international flights individually. The unprecedented scale of the disruption immediately raised concerns about travel delays, cancellations and the nation’s aviation infrastructure.

What Caused the FAA Nationwide Ground Stop?

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that communication problems affected all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. These facilities help manage aircraft traveling through controlled airspace between airports.

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The nationwide shutdown followed earlier ground stops at Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway airports, where officials reported equipment problems.

However, federal officials had not identified the underlying cause of the broader communication failure in initial reports. FAA technicians began investigating the issue as airlines and passengers awaited additional information.

How Rare Is a Nationwide Ground Stop?

The FAA rarely orders a complete nationwide suspension of departing flights.

In January 2023, a failure involving the agency’s Notice to Air Missions system triggered a similar nationwide disruption.

That incident temporarily halted departures and caused widespread delays across the country. Before that, federal officials grounded civilian air traffic nationwide following the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Friday’s shutdown marks another extraordinary interruption to the nation’s aviation system. The incident also renews questions about the reliability of aging air traffic control technology.

What Should Airline Passengers Do?

Travelers scheduled to fly Friday should check their flight status directly with their airlines before heading to the airport.

A ground stop temporarily prevents aircraft from departing. However, it does not automatically mean airlines have canceled every affected flight.

Passengers could also experience additional delays after the FAA lifts restrictions.

Airlines may need time to reposition aircraft, adjust schedules and accommodate stranded travelers.

For official updates, passengers can visit the FAA’s National Airspace System Status website.

This remains a developing story. Federal officials have not announced a confirmed resolution time in the initial reports.