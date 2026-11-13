Source: Getty

When we talk about the red carpet moments we love, we’re also indirectly highlighting what (or who) it took to make them possible in the first place. The cameras catch the end result: head-turning fashion, unexpected combinations, archival pieces that look brand new, and viral avant-garde creations. But the truth is, so much goes into pulling those looks together.

Designers and stylists often build the vision. The muse – or celebrity talent – brings it to life.

Fashion insiders know the relationships between designers, stylists, and clients are always evolving. For some, it’s actually a revolving door. Some change from event to event, moment to moment, and trend to trend.

But some duos have a creative genius that’s undeniable, and we love to see them work together. Like Fabolous’ famous line in “Make Me Better,” they are movements by themselves, but a fashion force when they come together. When their powers collide, for lack of a better term, the results stop the scroll.

Every. Single. Time.

This year, a few duos had us gagged. And before 2026 wraps, they deserve their flowers.

Gallery: The Celebrity Fashion Duos Who Deserve Their Flowers In 2026

At this November’s CFDA Awards, Brandon Blackwoodand Olandria Carthenreminded us why we love them together. For the second year in a row, Brandon dressed Olandria, and she gave the girls corset drama all over again. We can’t talk about Olandria without Matthew and Reginald Reisman. Married in life and in business, the stylists bring their love for each other into their love of fashion.

Sheryl Lee Ralph’s daughter, Ivy Coco Maurice, has styled her since the “Abbott Elementary” awards run. Together, this mother-daughter duo keeps Sheryl’s fashion one to watch.

Law Roachand Zendaya are still the blueprint, 15 years in. Ty Hunter has been working with Beyoncé again, bringing back a classic duo that laid the foundation for couture for the culture. Sergio Hudson andKeke Palmer, Daniel Hawkinsand Fantasia, and Kollin Carter and Cardi B also made our listt.

Keep swiping to see the fashion magic these dynamic duos make together.