Niecy Nash-Betts & Her Ladies: 8 Times The Star’s Wig Game Turned Heads

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We’ve been locked in on the fashion from the leading ladies of “All’s Fair” since day one, and Niecy Nash-Betts brings the heat from head to toe.

Starting in season one, Niecy asked that her character, Emerald Greene, be dressed by Black designers. She’s been doing it ever since. According to The SetSet, costume designer Paula Bradley brought in pieces from Sergio Hudson, LaQuan Smith, andCharles Harbison. Emerald’s closet filled up with rich jewel tones, bold prints, fits tailored to the ’gawds and luxe fabrics. Her wardrobe continues to be the definition of couture for the culture.

In season one’s ninth episode, Niecy wore Sergio’s yellow leopard trench coat over a printed silk shirt and pleated wide-leg pants in the same print. Yellow leopard from collar to cuff is a bold call for a law office, but Emerald wore it like the baddie she is.

Sergio dressed her off screen too. For the season one premiere, Niecy hit the carpet in his flame-red strapless sequined gown with a draped shawl.

The season two press tour brought even more gag-worthy fashion. In Rome, Niecy wore a custom light pink House of Marvee gown. She switched to a black and red House of Harry Halim blazer dress in Mexico City. In New York, she stepped out in a custom black and gold Lou Be Couture gown with a sculptural gilded hood. Every look was flawless. When it comes to looking fresh off the runway, Niecy is not letting up.

Niecy had one more reveal waiting, this time on Instagram. She gave fans a peek inside the wig closet. And it’s a moment. Her units slay just as hard as her wardrobe.

Niecy Nash-Betts Shows Off Her Ladies, Gives Fans A Peek Inside Her Wig Closet

The closet features dark green shelving and lit-up arched displays. Each unit sits in its own case, with styles ranging from long waves to sleek bobs.

Viewers got a wig closet moment on screen too. Last night’s season two premiere, “The Scorpio Ball,” centers on Allura’s party. Emerald invites her family and their partners, and she pays for the girls’ gowns. Before the big night, she walks them through her wig closet.

During the tour, Emerald gives the girls a lesson on the importance of taking up space, according toTV Insider. Leave it to Emerald to send the girls out with a fresh unit and a life lesson.

She also cleared up any questions about ownership. “These units are all mine,” Niecy told followers on IG, adding that she keeps even more wigs at home.

Gallery: 8 Niecy Nash Betts Hair Moments We Can’t Stop Thinking About

Any baddie with a wig rotation knows proper storage is half the battle. Niecy’s setup is wig goals. Fans of the star know she’s been on our hair mood board for years. Swipe to see 10 Niecy Nash-Betts hair looks that remind us her wig game is as head-turning as her fashion.