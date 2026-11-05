Report: Ravens Finalizing Trade to Acquire QB Jacoby Brissett From Cardinals

Source: Ron Jenkins / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly finalizing a trade to acquire veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals as the team deals with multiple injuries at the position.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and additional reports, the deal is expected to be completed this weekend. Details surrounding the trade compensation have not yet been announced.

The potential move comes after the Ravens lost starting quarterback Lamar Jackson to a right thumb injury during Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. Jackson is expected to undergo surgery and will be placed on injured reserve, sidelining him for at least four games.

Baltimore also suffered another major setback after backup quarterback Tyler “Snoop” Huntley sustained a turf toe injury. Tests reportedly confirmed that Huntley will miss the remainder of the season.

With both quarterbacks sidelined, the Ravens have turned to undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano, who is expected to make his first NFL start Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Baltimore also recently signed quarterback Kedon Slovis from the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad and added Austin Reed to its practice squad to provide additional depth.

Brissett, an experienced NFL veteran, could offer Baltimore much-needed stability as the team attempts to navigate its quarterback situation.

The Ravens enter Thursday’s matchup with a 4-4 record and are looking to end a three-game losing streak.

If finalized, the trade would give Baltimore another experienced option as the team works to remain competitive in the AFC playoff race.