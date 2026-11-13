A teenager is in custody facing murder and multiple other charges after a shooting in Oconee County left a teenager dead.

As we previously reported, 16 year old Kevin Brayden Bonner was fatally shot at an apartment complex in Walhalla, late last month.

Now, jail records show that 19 year old, Austin Martin Keese has been arrested and charged with murder, kidnapping and a weapons violation.

Sources close to the situation tell me that there are other suspects who were part of the incident, however no other arrests have been announced and no further details have been released, as of this time