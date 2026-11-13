Getty Images

The former site of the Utica Cotton Mill near Seneca is set to be developed into a residential community. The mill was once an epi-center of employment in the area for more than 50 years, but has been closed for more than two decades now.

Over 20 years later the historic building will now be transformed into a residential building with hundreds of units. The project represents a 100 million dollar investment from the developer Rise Impact.

As the area continues to feel the pressure of growth the development will alleviate some of the Seneca area's need for more housing options.

The project is expected to be completed and move-in ready in 2028.