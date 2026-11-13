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Brevard
Police in WNC believe reported shooting was swatting hoax
By Rob Jones,9 days ago
Officials say a reported shooting in Western North Carolina Thursday, turned out to be a swatting hoax. The Brevard Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a home on Montview Circle.
Officers spoke with the homeowners and found no evidence of a shooting. Police believe the call was a swatting incident.
No injuries were reported and the incident remains under investigation.