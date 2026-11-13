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Alex Murdaugh's legal team was back at the Lexington County Courthouse, Friday morning asking the judge to throw out the original indictments for the murders of his wife and son.

Murdaugh won the right to a new trial when the State Supreme Court, agreed that ex-Colleton County Court Clerk Beck Hill improperly influenced the jury to find the once-powerful low country lawyer guilty at his 2023.

However this time, his attorneys argued that SLED Investigator David Owen gave false testimony to the grand jury. For example, telling them that blood spatters were found on the t-shirt Murdaugh was wearing, the night of the murders. However, an earlier forensic report said there were no blood stains.

If the request for dismissal is granted, prosecutors will be able to seek another round of grand jury indictments, Murdaugh's lawyers say they won't try to stop them.



