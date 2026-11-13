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Greer
One injured after shooting at Upstate apartment complex
By Rob Jones,9 days ago
An investigation is ongoing after a shooting at an Upstate apartment complex. Police responded to a reported shooting at the Residences at Century Park in Greer, last night.
Officials say, one person was injured in the shooting and was taken to the hospital to be treated.
There's been no update on their condition and no arrests have been announced, as of this time.