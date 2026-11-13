Anderson Police Department

Police in the "Electric City" are investigating a shooting at a motel that left one person injured. The Anderson Police Department says the shooting happened near the Horizon Inn, just after 6PM Thursday.

It happened just after 6PM Thursday near the Horizon Inn & Suites on North Main Street. The victim was taken from the motel on North Main Street to AnMed Hospital for treatment. There's been no update on the victim's condition.

Anderson Police have not identified any suspects are asking anyone with information to contact them or Anderson Area Crime Stoppers.