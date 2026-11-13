Spartanburg Fire Department

It turns out the heat of a SLED investigation is too hot for an Upstate Fire Chief. Spartanburg City Fire Chief Pierre Brewton has announced his retirement amid the investigation.

SLED has been reviewing the PPP loan for over 165,000 dollars to FSC Enterprises, a company Brewton is the registered agent for. The loan was not forgiven and is listed in charge-off status.

As we previously reported, Brewton was placed on administrative leave earlier this week which seemingly prompted his retirement.

No criminal charges have been announced against Brewton, at this time.