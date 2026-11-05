City of Greenville suing developer of housing project

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The City of Greenville is suing developers of an upscale midtown housing project claiming failure to comply with civil engineering standards caused costly drainage damage to municipal property.

The suit names Keene Development Group and McBee Townhomes, the developers of the McDaniel. Which is a twenty-unit project valued at 1.4 million dollars.

The suit alleges that drainage and storm water runoff, during and since the state of construction in 2024. Which they claim has caused erosion making the city's property unsaleable and thwarts plans for extending the nearby Swamp Rabbit Trail.

The litigation asks for monetary damages. Attorneys for the developers say they haven't seen the document yet, and won't have any comment until they do.