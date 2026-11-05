SC woman arrested after fleeing North GA traffic stop

Franklin County (Georgia) Sheriff's Office

A South Carolina woman is in custody after fleeing a traffic stop on I-85 in North Georgia. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says deputies stopped a vehicle near Lavonia, Wednesday and discovered that the driver Kylee Alexis Newton had a suspended license.

Newton then reportedly drove away in a black BMW as deputies approached the vehicle. Deputies spotted the vehicle parked at the Clear Creek Apartments in Lavonia.

Newton was later located and was taken into custody. Details about her capture are limited and charges have not yet been formally announced.

The incident remains under investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.