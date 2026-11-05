SCHP conducting traffic operation in one Upstate county

South Carolina Highway Patrol

Drivers in one Upstate county can expect an increased presence from State Troopers, this week. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is conducting an operation in Oconee County which got underway Wednesday and will run into this weekend.

Troopers will be targeting speeders and distracted drivers in an effort to curb crashes and traffic fatalities.

State officials say, Oconee County has seen an upswing in fatal crashes in each of the last three years.