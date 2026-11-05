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Anderson County
Upstate County Council says "Flock No" to mass surveillance
By Rob Jones,6 days ago
Anderson County Council joined the ranks local governments prohibiting county funds or property for Flock Cameras.
The vote was unanimous on third reading at Tuesday's meeting and only applies to the ten county operated automated license plate reader cameras.
The City of Anderson and several other communities across the county are not affected by the new ordinance.