Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Anderson County

Upstate County Council says "Flock No" to mass surveillance

By Rob Jones,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Js0G9_1GntuFpH00
Getty Images

Anderson County Council joined the ranks local governments prohibiting county funds or property for Flock Cameras.

The vote was unanimous on third reading at Tuesday's meeting and only applies to the ten county operated automated license plate reader cameras.

The City of Anderson and several other communities across the county are not affected by the new ordinance.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments