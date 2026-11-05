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Greenville County

GCSO Launches Autism Awareness Sticker Program

By Stacie Bartro,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eOTIN_1GngpG7K00
Hobart Lewis for Sheriff Facebook

Here's a great new program designed to make life a little safer for some of our most vulnerable neighbors! Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis is introducing special awareness stickers for vehicles and homes where someone with autism lives.


Stickers alert first responders that someone with autism may be present in the home or vehicle.GCSO



The stickers alert deputies and first responders that an occupant may have autism and could have special communication needs. The goal? Less stress, less trauma, and safer interactions when emergency responders arrive.

Stickers are available at the Sheriff's Office Central Annex on Pendleton Street. Families not already enrolled in the Safe Outcome program will need to register when picking theirs up.

GCSO



It's a small sticker that could make a BIG difference!

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