Valentine’s Day at Casa Bonita? Reservations through May 2027 open Monday

Set your alarm and warm up your clicking finger. The pink palace on West Colfax, Casa Bonita, opens its next round of reservations on Monday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. MT. The new batch covers dates through Sunday, May 2, 2027, so this is your chance to lock in sopaipillas for Valentine’s Day, spring break or the next time the relatives fly in and ask what there is to do in Denver.

Booking is fully self-serve at CasaBonitaDenver.com. There’s no waitlist, so anyone can hop online and book a table. You can reserve up to 30 minutes before your seating time. Lunch reservations are available Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and dinner reservations run Tuesday through Saturday from 4 to 8:30 p.m. One planning tip: Valentine’s Day 2027 falls on a Sunday, and Casa Bonita closes at 4:30 p.m. on Sundays. If cliff divers are your idea of romance, you’re booking a Valentine’s lunch.

You’ll also pick your seats. Standard seating puts you in one of the themed dining rooms, like the limestone caves, the gold and silver mines or the Rose Garden. Standard lunch costs $29.99 per adult and $19.99 per kid 12 and under. Standard dinner costs $39.99 per adult and $24.99 per kid. Premium seating puts you “in and around the action” for $44.99 per person at any time and any age.

A credit card holds your reservation, but nothing is charged up front. If you cancel less than 24 hours ahead or don’t show up, you’ll pay $10 per person, so don’t ghost the guy in the gorilla suit. Then go enjoy the sopaipillas.