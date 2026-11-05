Colorado finishes dead last in WalletHub’s obesity ranking, and that’s a win

Good news, Colorado: we’re No. 51 out of 51, and that’s a good thing. WalletHub’s new 2026 report ranks Colorado as the least overweight and obese state in the country, ahead of Utah and Massachusetts. WalletHub could have called it the “Least Obese States” report and let the rest of us celebrate. Instead it went with “Most Overweight and Obese States in America.” So Colorado wins by coming in dead last. It’s like getting a trophy for finishing last in the hot-dog-eating contest.

WalletHub didn’t just weigh everyone and call it a day. It compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across 31 metrics. Those included the share of residents who are overweight or obese, rates of high cholesterol and type 2 diabetes, and even the number of fast-food restaurants per capita. Colorado’s score was 43.57 on a 100-point scale, where 100 means “most overweight.” That’s the lowest in the country and more than three points better than runner-up Utah.

It’s not exactly a mystery why Colorado keeps winning these contests. This is a state where people call a 14,000-foot mountain a “nice Saturday,” ski lift lines count as cardio, and the dog gets more trail miles than most people’s cars. WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo noted that “some states provide far more locations dedicated to working out or playing sports.” In Colorado, those places are called “outside.”

West Virginia took the top spot on the list, followed by Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana and Alabama. So, Colorado, go ahead and celebrate being last.