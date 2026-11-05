Justin Timberlake in Denver Saturday for Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show

You don’t usually see Justin Timberlake hitting a catwalk on a Saturday night in Denver. This weekend, though, the pop superstar is trading the concert stage for a runway downtown, and he’s doing it for a good reason. Timberlake is set to walk in the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show on Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel.

It’s a family affair. Timberlake will walk the runway with Zaya Biel, the niece of his wife, actress Jessica Biel. Together they’ll help celebrate and support people with Down syndrome. He’s in good company, too. Actress Geena Davis and “Scrubs” star John C. McGinley are also on the guest list.

Be Beautiful Be Yourself is in its 19th year, and it’s one of Denver’s biggest fundraising nights. Organizers expect more than 1,400 guests. The evening opens with a cocktail reception and silent auction at 5 p.m., followed by dinner, a live auction, the program and the fashion show at 6:30 p.m. The money supports research, medical care, education and advocacy for people with Down syndrome. It’s a cause that truly deserves a standing ovation.

It’s a busy stretch for Timberlake. He reportedly has a four-part docuseries coming to Apple TV in December. On Saturday night, though, the spotlight in Denver belongs to the models on the runway, and from the sound of it, JT is happy to share it.