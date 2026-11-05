Starbucks holiday menu arrives Thursday

The Halloween candy is still on the counter, but Starbucks has moved on. Its holiday menu arrives Thursday, Nov. 5, bringing back seasonal favorites and introducing a few new drinks ready to turn your coffee run into a Christmas side quest.

New this year are the Tiramisu Velvet Latte, available hot or iced, and Tiramisu Velvet Cold Brew. The lineup takes inspiration from the Italian dessert.

Also joining the menu are Apple Pomegranate Refreshers, featuring apple flavors and popping pomegranate-flavored pearls. A Snowy Apple version adds coconut milk.

Returning drinks include Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Sugar Cookie Latte and Gingerbread Chai.

Personally, I appreciate a beverage that lets me say, “I’m getting coffee,” when what I mean is, “I would like a liquid cookie and a little emotional support.”

The holiday launch also includes seasonal treats and festive cups.

Today is the menu launch, not Red Cup Day. Starbucks says its reusable red cup giveaway is scheduled for Nov. 17. Customers who buy a handcrafted holiday beverage that day can receive a collectible cup at participating stores, while supplies last.