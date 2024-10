Fire danger high as drought conditions expand across nearly all of Kansas and Missouri

KANSAS CITY - Residents are being warned of the wildfire dangers, as drought conditions continue to worsen across Kansas and Missouri.

The latest rundown from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that 94% of Missouri is now either abnormally dry or in a drought . In mid-July, only 1% of Missouri was in such conditions.

In Kansas, more than 98% of the state is now abnormally dry or in drought . In July, less than half of Kansas had such conditions.

The worst spot is a pocket across southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri, where more than a dozen counties are either fully or partially in extreme drought.

In Kansas City, most of the metro is now considered in a severe drought.

Photo credit Getty Images

With the drought conditions, the Missouri Department of Conservation reminds people that outdoor burning could cause a wildfire. According to MDC, a main cause of wildfires is improper burning of debris such as leaves or brush piles. MDC reminds people that a person who starts a fire for any reason is responsible for any damage it may cause.

“It’s been drier and warmer than usual, which means fires have the potential to get out of control very quickly,” said MDC Fire Program Supervisor Ben Webster. “We want everyone to check weather conditions and be extremely careful with or avoid burning leaves or debris during these drier and warmer conditions.

