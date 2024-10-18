First ever Museum of BBQ to open in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY - A museum fit for Kansas City is set to open next year in Crown Center, to tell the tale of all things BBQ.

The museum is being built on the second floor of the shopping area and will take visitors room by room through the history and styles of barbecue, like Kansas City BBQ, and will likely include lesser varieties from other regions.

The museum, founded by cookbook author Jonathan Bender, will offer visitors an immersive experience where they can learn about the regional flavors, techniques, and history behind one of Kansas City’s most beloved dishes.

Bender says Kansas City has long needed a space to showcase one of its most notable traits— its barbecue.

“Kansas City barbecue, to me, is truly a melting pot of barbecue,” Bender said. “We have influences from Texas and Memphis, and in addition, we have our own iconic signature dish: the burnt ends. Those crispy bits of barbecue gold at the end of a brisket used to be given away for free at the counter at Arthur Bryant's.”

The museum will feature a variety of exhibits, including an exploration of barbecue sauces and meats by regio

The museum has expected to open in spring of 2025.