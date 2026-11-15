Ricardo Medley / REACH Media

From procreating with the baddest pop diva to producing sofas made from trash bags, hip-hop heavyweight A$AP Rocky definitely knows how to get the people talking.

His latest headlining act was alongside PUMA with their latest sneaker collaboration in the form of the Suede ’94 silhouette. Who would’ve known that the new colorway would be such a hot commodity that it had attendees at the NYC launch event this past Thursday (November 12) fighting for a chance to get their hands on a pair.

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While the day was marred by a seemingly never-ending rainstorm, by nighttime the skies had cleared in time to leave local sneakerheads feeling restless and ready to party. Thankfully, the event provided a chance to cop the new Suede ’94 collab while enjoying complimentary cocktails and DJ sets by Kelvin Krash, Chaddy P. and Sulay.

The sneaker itself is an update to the OG design, with Rocky decking out the upper in a distressed navy suede. The rugged exterior inspired by skate culture is emphasized further with a padded tongue, classic gum sole and vintage sockliner. It comes with a touch of luxury detailing as well in the form of gold print PUMA logo and a matching gold PUMA lace clip. A custom vintage shoe box completes the look, making it a fine addition for collectors as well.

Rocky was in the building before things got too hectic, swarmed by fans eager to get a signature, a photo or simply a look at one of the leaders of the current rap game. He gave WWD some insight into his inspiration behind his collab, stating, “This iteration of the Suede is my favorite — a homage to an OG Suede colorway — but adding gold details on the lace keeper and a gum rubber sole to give it my signature touch.” He also added, “I chose to carry the washed effect throughout to give them a slightly worn-in feel, as if you’ve really broken them in.”

The A$AP Rocky x PUMA Suede ’94 is available now at select retail locations and online in very limited sizes and quantities. Cop a pair for yourself sooner rather than later — don’t be dumb!

Keep scrolling for a better look inside the A$AP Rocky x PUMA Suede ’94 NYC launch event that almost caused a riot: