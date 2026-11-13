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The legal battle between Summer Walker and her label, LVRN has a new wrinkle. The label is now suing her for damages and breach of contract, as described in a recent filing.

According to reports, the independent label LVRN (aka Renaissance Records) filed a 14-page document in Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia against Summer Walker. It began with firmly denying her allegations of a breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract, and fraudulent concealment, made in her August lawsuit against them.

The filing asks the court to dismiss the “No Love” singer’s complaint, and then accuses her of a breach of contract and withholding money. LVRN claimes that Summer Walker failed to pay them 15 percent of income from business opportunities they procured for her in addition to not paying them 20 percent of the royalties she received from songwriting.

“Walker has acted in bad faith and been stubbornly litigious, such that LVRN is entitled to recover its resulting attorneys’ fees,” the filing read. LVRN also alleged that the singer stopped paying an agreed upon 7 percent share of the proceeds from her 2026 Finally Over It tour, even though she had initially been paying them.



Summer Walker signed with LVRN at the age of 19 in September 2017, and signed with Interscope on an expanded joint deal two months later. The terms of the deal upon examination seemed to be “brutal”, prompting her to inform Interscope in August that she would not continue to work under those terms, looking to leave using California’s seven-year rule.

Interscope responded in October with a lawsuit against Summer Walker, claiming that her “failure to deliver” five studio albums per their contract entitled them to seek damages. The amount requested is at least $50 million, which would go to parent company UMG.



“Summer remains open to a constructive resolution. She hopes that the matter can be resolved in a manner that respects the interests of all involved, and avoids unnecessary or prolonged litigation,” said her attorney, Keith Moten of the Interscope lawsuit. “In the meantime, Summer remains focused on her music, her artistry, her children, and her fans.”



A hearing for the Interscope case in Los Angeles is set for April 15, 2027.