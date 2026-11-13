Need to Know

50 Cent used AI to insert Jensen Huang into his classic 'P.I.M.P.' music video, replacing Snoop Dogg.

Huang stepped down as Nvidia CEO following controversies involving extramarital affairs and potential security concerns.

The rapper has built a reputation for turning public controversies into social media comedy and trolling opportunities.

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

50 Cent has never been one to pass up an opportunity to troll someone, and his latest target comes straight from the world of artificial intelligence.