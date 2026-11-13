Need to Know

The production maintains Griselda's signature dark, gritty aesthetic without sounding outdated or formulaic.

Guest features from BSF members keep the spotlight on artists whose style complements the album's street-focused vibe.

Benny closes the project with a powerful message that leaving the streets builds wealth rather than betraying your roots.

Source: @getbenny / Instagram

Benny The Butcher is back, and this time he’s bringing the family along for the ride.

The Buffalo rapper joins forces with Black Soprano Family and Fuego Base for A Friend Of Ours 2, a 10-track project that delivers exactly what longtime fans have come to expect from the Griselda universe.

Released November 13, the album serves as a sequel to Benny’s 2018 project of the same name. Eight years later, the Butcher has built an impressive catalog and established BSF as a formidable presence in underground Hip-Hop.

A Friend Of Ours 2 features appearances from Elcamino, Rick Hyde, Sule, Flames Dot Malik, Duckman and OT The Real. However, fans hoping for another reunion with Conway The Machine or Westside Gunn won’t find one here.

Instead, Benny and company lean into their signature sound. The production is gritty, the bars are sharp and the subject matter rarely strays far from the streets.

For fans of lyricism and what we’re calling that new-school boom-bap, there’s plenty to appreciate. If Auto-Tune and melodic rap aren’t your thing, this project might be right up your alley.

At just over 31 minutes, A Friend Of Ours 2 leaves us wanting a little more. Still, that’s hardly unusual in today’s Hip-Hop landscape.

From standout records to the album’s underlying message about growth, here are our biggest takeaways from BSF’s latest offering.

Biggest Takeaways From ‘A Friend Of Ours 2’