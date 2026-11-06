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Midterms Were Also A Good Night For Abortion Rights
By Joe Jurado,8 days ago
While much attention has focused on the dramatic outcome of the House and Senate elections, it was also a notable night for state-level ballot initiatives. Ever since the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, abortion rights have been a frequent issue at the ballot box. I’m pleased to report that voters in several states passed measures protecting abortion rights.