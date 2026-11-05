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Is Texas Getting Closer to Legalizing Weed?
By Jazzi Black,4 days ago
Could Texas be changing its tune on weed? A recent election has hemp businesses hopeful that the state could take a different approach to THC products. Democrat Vikki Goodwin defeated longtime Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, who has pushed for tighter restrictions on THC products in Texas. Her victory could bring new conversations about how the state regulates the hemp industry.