Source: Collin County PD / Collin County PD

Yella Beezy once had the money, the cars and the women. Now, the rapper will spend the rest of his life behind bars, where even a little privacy is apparently too much to ask.

The “That’s On Me” rapper is getting a crash course in prison living after being found guilty of capital murder in the 2020 killing of fellow Dallas rapper Mo3. And according to TMZ, which obtained the facility’s handbook, Beezy’s new reality comes with some pretty strict rules.

For starters, forget conjugal visits. Beezy will either live in a cell or a dormitory, gets just one shower per day and can wear only his boxers while bathing. He’ll also have to squeeze his personal belongings into a small storage box.

Family and friends can visit in person, but they’re limited to one visit per week, lasting just two hours.

And for anyone hoping to get a little romantic with the rapper, don’t get too excited. TMZ reports that romantic partners are permitted to visit, but physical contact is limited to kissing and hand-holding while sitting on opposite sides of a table. Apparently, even prison romance comes with a seating chart.

Beezy’s shopping options will also be considerably less glamorous than his former lifestyle. Depending on his offender classification, he’ll be allowed to spend between $25 and $85 on commissary items every two weeks.

As previously reported, Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after his capital murder conviction. The verdict came nearly six years after Mo3 was shot and killed in Dallas on November 11, 2020.

Whatever luxury once came with being a successful rapper, Beezy’s new accommodations make clear that those days are over.