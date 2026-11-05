Van Lathan Jr. on Ava DuVernay’s “14th”: “Freedom Is the Only Fight We Don’t Train For”

Family, it was election eve when Niecey Shaw welcomed Van Lathan Jr. in the studio, and the conversation couldn’t have come at a more fitting moment. Van Lathan, an Academy Award-winning producer, journalist, and co-host of the Higher Learning Podcast, sat down to talk about his role in Ava DuVernay’s new Netflix documentary, “14th,” and what it means for all of us right now.

How Did Van Lathan Jr. Help Ava DuVernay Contextualize the Black Experience?

Van Lathan admitted he initially felt a “why me” moment when DuVernay brought him into a room full of constitutional law scholars and civil rights icons like Sherrilyn Ifill. But DuVernay had a clear vision: she needed someone who could contextualize birthright citizenship and plain-speak the Black experience in the South. That’s the role Van Lathan stepped into, and it shaped the heart of the film.

What Does Birthright Citizenship Mean to Niecey Shaw’s Family?

Niecey Shaw shared her own connection to the topic, reflecting on her Jamaican-Caribbean family who immigrated to New York in the 1960s. Van Lathan responded with a powerful distinction: immigrant families like Niecey’s earned the tag of being American through hard work and togetherness, while descendants of enslaved people, as he put it, earned citizenship “brick by brick, cottonseed by cottonseed.” Both stories, he said, prove that no one gets to tell either family they aren’t American.

Why Does Van Lathan Call the 14th Amendment a “Refounding of America”?

One of the documentary’s biggest revelations, according to Van Lathan, is reframing the 14th Amendment not as a footnote, but as a refounding of the country. He pointed to Frederick Douglass as one of the thinkers who helped imagine what America could become after the Civil War, enshrining rights that rarely get the credit the original framers do.

How Did the Lost Cause Ideology Shape Confederate Monuments?

Van Lathan didn’t hold back describing the documentary’s breakdown of the Lost Cause ideology, how white America responded to Black freedom after Reconstruction by erecting monuments and rewriting the Confederacy’s story into one of “heritage, not hate.” He challenged listeners directly: would you build a statue honoring someone who fought for legalized sexual assault and slavery? That’s exactly what those monuments represent.

What Happened When a Black-Owned Company Took Down the Charlottesville Monument?

The documentary features a Black-owned construction company that removed the Charlottesville Confederate monument, despite receiving death threats. Van Lathan called it a reminder that protecting our legacy means stepping up both in what we build and what we tear down.

What Did Sherrilyn Ifill Mean by “You’re the One”?

Near the film’s close, Sherrilyn Ifill looks directly into the camera and tells the audience, “you’re the one.” Van Lathan connected it back to a line he loves: “Freedom is the only fight that we do not train for.” His message was clear, people like Ifill are the trainers, but the work of asserting freedom belongs to all of us.

Who Else Appears in “14th”?

Van Lathan isn’t carrying this story alone. “14th” also features Stacey Abrams, whom he credited with helping save democracy, along with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other powerful voices offering real, prescriptive action.

This Is Our History, Our Protection, Our Wake-Up Call

Van Lathan closed the conversation with urgency: no more fence-sitting. As he told Niecey, it’s time to stop talking people off the fence and start tearing the fences down altogether. “14th” releases globally on Netflix December 4th, and after this conversation, it’s clear why this one deserves your full attention.