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American Football

Wes’s ACC Power Rankings: Week 9 Top 10

By Joshua Hemphill,

4 days ago

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Source: Rebecca Villagracia / Getty

Wes’s ACC Power Rankings: Week 9 Top 10

Nine weeks into the college football season, the ACC race is beginning to separate its top contenders from the rest of the conference. Week 9 brought significant movement throughout the rankings, highlighted by Syracuse’s five-spot climb and SMU’s three-spot drop following an upset loss.

Miami and Wake Forest continue to hold the top two positions, while several teams are making pushes to join the conference’s elite. Here’s a look at where the ACC’s top 10 teams stand heading into this weekend’s slate.

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