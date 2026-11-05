50 Cent Trolls Diddy With Birthday Message As He Celebrate Behind Bars

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Diddy has remained at the top of 50 Cent’s troll list for quite some time, and it doesn’t look like that’s changing anytime soon.

Rain, sleet, or snow, 50 Cent is going to find a way to get a Diddy joke off. On November 4, the Bad Boy mogul celebrated his 57th birthday. However, with his legal troubles keeping him behind bars, this year’s celebration looked a little different. Of course, 50 made sure to seize the opportunity, seemingly trolling Diddy with a birthday message of his own.

“Happy 57th B Day Diddy, wishing you many more. LOL.”

That “LOL” says it all. The New York rapper clearly couldn’t resist getting a joke off at his longtime rivals expense.

This has become a recurring tradition for Curtis Jackson. Last year, on Diddy’s 56th birthday, 50 also took a shot at the music mogul, writing:

“Told you he alright. Got his appeal going, Diddy good! Happy birthday LOL.”

He also shared an AI-generated video of a man resembling Diddy dancing in a prison yard to “Mo Money Mo Problems.”

Most recently, Diddy was reportedly housed at Fort Dix in New Jersey after spending an extended period in general population. His team previously addressed concerns about his safety, saying that his well-being remains a priority.

“His safety and well-being are always important to us, but we have no specific reason to believe he is at risk. We hope he can continue serving his time safely and without unnecessary disruption.”

While Diddy continues serving his sentence, 50 Cent clearly isn’t letting an opportunity to troll him pass by, even on his birthday,