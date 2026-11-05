Wemby Goes OFF In 52-Pt, 24 Rebound Win Vs. Mavs

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Victor Wembanyama is already a superstar at just 22 years old. But Wednesday night was one for the record books. The San Antonio Spurs center scored 52 points, grabbed 24 rebounds, blocked eight shots, dished out two assists and recorded two steals in a 112-111 win over the Dallas Mavericks at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

Wemby shot 16-of-28 from the field, 1-of-8 from 3-point range and 19-of-23 from the free-throw line, including two critical free throws to seal the game.

He did all of that while playing 34 minutes with a virus and after rolling his ankle in the fourth quarter. By halftime, he’d already scored 29 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked five shots, becoming the first player to record a stat line of at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in a first half since the play-by-play era began in the 1995-96 season.

But Wembanyama says he could have played better.

“I can still do more,” he told the media during his postgame news conference. “My shots weren’t falling tonight, and that forces me into a style of play that is exhausting. I can do it. I mean, the proof is here. I can do it, but I can be much better if my shots fall. I know it’s just a matter of time.”

He also acknowledged that he’d been battling a virus, saying he had just started feeling better.

“I haven’t been feeling great lately. I’ve been sick for a while, and today I felt like I got my legs back. So it should be more like this, more often.”

The Spurs led by 19 points early in the third quarter, but Dallas mounted a comeback and took a 103-100 lead on a 3-pointer by P.J. Washington with 5:38 remaining. Wemby came through with two putbacks in the final 2:39, but Dallas’ Naji Marshall tied the game at 111 with 1:41 left. Wemby then made the second of two free throws with 24.2 seconds remaining to give San Antonio the lead for good. Kyrie Irving, who finished with 29 points, missed a contested turnaround jumper with about 2.5 seconds left, with De’Aaron Fox defending.

One telling stat, perhaps even more impressive than Wemby’s historic numbers: The Spurs were plus-23 with him on the floor and were outscored by 22 points when he sat — in a one-point win.

“He’s Superman,” Spurs guard Dylan Harper said. “I mean, he rolls his ankle and pops right up and acts like nothing happened. I’ve never seen nothing like that, but that’s just a testament to how he takes care of his body, how he focuses on his mobility, treatment, all that. So he’s able to do things like that.”

He added, “He’s basically Wilt [Chamberlain]. The other team tries to do everything. They throw out any adjustment, every adjustment. It’s hard to keep big fella out of the paint.”

Even Inside the NBA‘s Charles Barkley, who’s not easily impressed, was at a loss for words at halftime.

“What the hell am I supposed to say? Hey, America, I wish I could just make up something that sounds smart. Just look at this stuff. This is just ridiculous, man. I mean, it is flat-out amazing.”

Wemby made history in multiple ways Wednesday night. He’s only the second player since blocks became an official statistic in 1973-74 to record at least 50 points, 20 rebounds and five blocks in a game, joining Bob McAdoo, who accomplished the feat in 1974.

Only Wilt Chamberlain, in 1961, and Wemby have ever recorded at least 50 points, 24 rebounds and eight blocks in a game. Wembanyama also joins Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor as the only players to score 50 points and grab 20 rebounds in a one-point win. He’s the first San Antonio Spurs player ever to record 50 points and 20 rebounds in a game.

This was the second 50-point game of Wembanyama’s career at age 22, making him the third Spur with multiple 50-point games, behind George Gervin (five) and David Robinson (three). His 24 rebounds are the most in a 50-point game since Chris Webber recorded 51 points and 26 rebounds in 2001. His eight blocks are also the most in a 50-point game since blocks became an official statistic.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said, “We want Victor to impose his will on the paint and the rim every time. I mean, I think everyone knows what the ripple effects are for us or for the opponents when he does that.”

Wemby was named Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday after the Spurs went 3-0. His averages during that stretch were 36.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.3 blocks, 3.7 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He scored 29 against Sacramento, 36 at Utah and 43 against Minnesota. It was the fourth Western Conference Player of the Week honor of his career and his first this season.

Asked whether he expected to repeat the honor after his performance against the Mavericks, Wembanyama said, “I hope so. The goal is to get it every week.”

The Spurs were runners-up to the eventual NBA champion New York Knicks last year, who beat them in five games. After opening this season 0-2, San Antonio has won six straight. The team heads to Sacramento on Friday night for NBA Cup play, then travels to Portland on Saturday for a back-to-back. The Spurs will face the Suns in Phoenix on Nov. 9 and the Bulls in Chicago on Nov. 11 before returning home to host Golden State on Nov. 13.

Watch The Speakeasy discuss Wemby’s big night below: