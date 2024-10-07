Open in App
    Hurricane Milton Watches, Warnings and Schools closings

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bicoC_0vxvNkK100

    All of North Central Florida are under alerts ahead of Hurricane Milton.

    Western Alachua County is under a Tropical Storm WARNING

    Marion County is under a Hurricane WARNING, for winds in excess of hurricane strength. Marion County Emergency Management has issued a mandatory evacuation for those living in mobile homes and RVs.

    Schools throughout North Central Florida will be closing before Hurricane Milton makes landfall late Wednesday

    College of Central Florida

    CF will close beginning Monday at 5 p.m., and will remain closed through Friday Oct. 11.

    Santa Fe College

    Santa Fe College will be closed on Wednesday Oct. 9 and Thursday Oct. 10.

    University of Florida

    UF  will be closed on Wednesday Oct. 9 and Thursday Oct. 10. All academic and student-related activities, including online classes and exams, will also be canceled during that time. The university expects to reopen Friday morning Oct. 11.

    Alachua County Schools

    Closed on Wednesday Oct. 9 and Thursday Oct. 10, including all extracurricular activities. Schools plan to reopen on Friday Oct. 11, depending on the condition of the schools and other factors.

    Bradford County Schools

    Closed on Wednesday Oct. 9 through Friday Oct. 11.

    Citrus County Schools

    Closed Tuesday Oct. 8, Wednesday Oct. 9, Thursday Oct 10, and Friday Oct. 11. All after-school extracurricular activities on Tuesday and Wednesday are also canceled.

    Dixie County Schools

    Closed on Wednesday Oct. 9, Thursday Oct. 10, and Friday Oct. 11.

    Gilchrist County School District

    Closed on Wednesday Oct. 9 and Thursday Oct. 10. All sports and other after-school activities are canceled starting Tuesday Oct. 8 through Wednesday night.

    Lake County Schools

    Closed on Tuesday Oct. 8, Wednesday Oct. 9, and Thursday Oct. 10. There will be no after-school activities on either of those days, and ELC will be closed. Friday Oct. 11 remains a pre-scheduled day off for students and a teacher planning day.

    Levy County Schools

    Closed on Tuesday Oct. 8 and Wednesday Oct. 9 in preparation for shelters.

    Marion County Schools

    Closed Wednesday Oct. 9, Thursday Oct. 10, and Friday Oct. 11. All after-school extra-curricular activities for Tuesday Oct. 8 are canceled except Marion Afterschool Programs.

    Putnam County Schools

    Closed on Tuesday Oct. 8, Wednesday Oct. 9, and Thursday Oct. 10.

    Sumter County Schools

    Closed Wednesday Oct. 9 and Thursday Oct. 10.

